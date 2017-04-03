Musikmesse 2017: Keeley unleashes Filaments high-gain distortion pedal

MUSIKMESSE 2017: Pedal guru Robert Keeley has dropped his most aggressive design yet, the Filaments high-gain distortion.

Promising tube-like distortion via three gain stages and seven ways to EQ the tone, the Filaments features controls for level, gain, bass, body, boost, crunch, presence, bright and treble.

Boost and crunch switches provide two levels of gain and compression, while presence and bright cater for different guitar and pickup configurations.

The Filaments operates on 9V to 18V power supplies and features true bypass switching.

It's available from 5 April for $189 - see Keeley Electronics for more.