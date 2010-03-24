Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010: Day One highlights

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: Europe's biggest music-making equipment trade show has kicked off with a bang - or should that be a bleep, a squelch, a crunch, a strum and possibly even the occasional parp?
Yes, in the best Musikmesse tradition, the halls are decked with new gear: synths, guitars, software, amps, interfaces and everything in between. MusicRadar is not just surviving the chaos, but thriving amid it, scoping the show floor to bring you all the big news, videos of the hottest gear and photos of random loveliness.
As Aerosmith once almost said, you won't want to miss a thing, and if you bookmark our Frankfurt Musikmesse Ultimate Guide and follow us on Twitter and Facebook you won't have to.
As the doors close on day one, here's the digested story so far…
Musikmesse 2010: Day One highlights
Korg monotron video demo
The new mini analogue synth in action
Line 6 announces Variax guitars designed by James Tyler
Boutique instruments recreated digitally
Roland GAIA SH-01 synth video demo
A triple-stacked virtual analogue engine, anyone?
DigiTech announces JamMan delay looper
Stereo looping with a programmable stereo delay
Steinberg announces WaveLab 7 for Mac OS X and Windows
The classic audio editor goes cross-platform
Vox Ice 9 Overdrive Pedal
A fourth collaboration with Joe Satriani
Elektron Octatrack prototype video
An early look at the new sampler/sequencer
TC Electronic launches BG500 115 and 210 bass combos
Are these the class leaders their maker claims?
Universal Audio announces 4-710D four channel "Twinfinity" mic preamp
Four mic preamp channels with compression
NEXT: more highlights from Musikmesse 2010
Line 6 releases POD Farm 2 Plug-in
Featuring enhanced routing and full MIDI support
Roland Lucina AX-09 video demo
A more affordable Roland 'shoulder synth' (keytar)
Vox Virage II launched at Frankfurt
Semi-hollow body guitars that offer warmth, versatility and tone
Steinberg presents HALion Sonic VST3 production workstation
A synth engine and 12GB of samples to run inside it
Vox exhibits AC4TVmini
Vintage sound from a practice amp?
Muse Research selects Ultimate Sound Bank for MuseBox sounds
More details on new instrument
Toontrack Beatstation features revealed
Find out more about this virtual groovebox
New Roland products round-up
Synths, recorders, interfaces… and an accordion
New Korg products round-up
monotron, Electribes, microSTATION and more