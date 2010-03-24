Musikmesse 2010: New Korg products round-up

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: With the Kaossilator Pro only just making its way into stores, you would have been forgiven for thinking that Korg might have headed to Frankfurt looking simply to maintain the status quo.

However, as it turns out, the company has been very busy since NAMM, as you’re about to discover.

Read more: Korg Volca Drum

It’s always nice to turn up to a show and find something wholly unexpected, and the monotron is certainly that. Who thought that Korg would be releasing a pocket-sized, true analogue synth with a ribbon keyboard and internal speaker? Not us, but now we’ve seen it, we really want to try it.

Watch Korg monotron video demo

Read the full Korg monotron press release