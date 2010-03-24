Musikmesse 2010: Korg microSTATION workstation unveiled

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Designed to satisfy the beginning or accomplished keyboardist, the microSTATION Music Workstation offers unprecedented portability, the stunning sound of Korg's EDS-i synth engine, phenomenal effects, plus new and easy-touse sequencing tools. Audition riffs make finding just the right sound a breeze.

• Lightweight, compact, and equipped with 61 mini-keys, the microSTATION travels easily and fits effortlessly into any home, stage, or studio workspace.

• EDS-i (Enhanced Definition Synthesis-integrated) sound engine delivers high-quality sound in the tradition of KORG's flagship music workstations.

• Enjoy 512 user programs (480 preloaded) and 384 user combinations (256 preloaded) as well as GM2 compatible preset programs and drum kits.

• Designed for comfort and accuracy, our 61-key Natural Touch Mini Keyboard is highly expressive and supports serious playing.

• High-performance 16-track sequencer records up to 128 songs and 210,000 notes.

• Template songs, Loop Recording, Grid Sequencing, Dual Arpeggiators, and Auto Song Setup functions provide a serious boost to creative song production.

• USB Type-B connector offers a direct MIDI computer connection.

• SD/SDHC card slot for convenient data storage.

• Includes both stand-alone and plug-in microSTATION software for detailed sound editing on your computer; plug-in software is VST, AU, and RTAS compatible.

Perform and compose anytime, anywhere

At a size and price usually reserved for performance synthesizers, the mircroSTATION provides all of the additional benefits of a full-featured Korg workstation. Compact and portable, the microSTATION none the less features our 61-key Natural Touch mini keyboard, numerous effects, dual arpeggiators, and a 16-track sequencer to transform musical ideas into polished productions - wherever you are! New sequencer features such as Loop Recording and visual Grid Sequencing have been added to benefit the first-time workstation owner and to jump-start any type of music production. With so much power, the microSTATION is an ideal first keyboard, plus a welcome addition to any studio or keyboard rig.

EDS-i: The sound of KORG's flagship synthesizers

The microSTATION features our new EDS-i (Enhanced Definition Synthesis -integrated) sound engine, derived from the EDS system found on KORG's acclaimed M3 XPanded and M50 professional synthesizers. This new sound engine produces high-quality sound in the grand tradition of KORG's professional synthesizers.

OSCILLATORS: The oscillator section provides access to 49 MB* of high-quality PCM sources (sampled at 48 kHz) delivering a rich variety or sounds.

FILTERS: Indispensible to creating sound is the filter section, offering two high-quality filters for each oscillator. The four filter types - low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, and band-reject - can be freely combined.

MODULATION: Modulation is vital for detailed sound creation. The microSTATION inherits the EG (Envelope Generator), LFO, key tracking generator, AMS (Alternate Modulation System), and AMS mixer from the EDS sound engine, allowing full-fledged synthesis possibilities.

EFFECTS: The effect section adds the final touch to the sound, allowing you to use up to five Insert effects, two Master effects, and one Total effect. In addition to delay and reverb, you can choose from modulation effects such as chorus, phaser, and flanger; dynamics effects such as compressor and limiter; and amp modeling powered by KORG's proprietary "REMS" technology. There are a total of 134 high-quality effects to choose from. The Effect Dynamic Modulation function (Dmod) lets you control effects in a wide variety of ways.

* calculated as 16-bit linear data

Programs and combinations that cover your performing needs

The microSTATION contains numerous programs and combinations ready for immediate use, and is ready for you to perform pro-quality sounds the moment you turn it on. 480 programs, 27 (***TBD***) drum kits that can be used by drum programs as oscillators, and 256 combinations, each of which combine up to sixteen programs as layers, splits, or velocity switches, and then add effects and two arpeggiators to create complex sonic structures. For compatibility with other MIDI instruments, there are also 256 GM2 sounds and 9 GM2 drum kits. Programs, drum kits, and combinations are rewritable, and you can store 512, 32, and 384 of them respectively. So that you can easily find the desired sound from this extensive choice of sounds, the programs and combinations are organized into eight categories according to the type of sound. An audition switch is provided, allowing you to hear a repeating riff (phrase) appropriate for each sound when making a selection in Program mode, making it easy to grasp the character of the available sounds.

Premium Programs and Combinations

Korg's world-class programming is second to none. From the moment you turn it on; the microSTATION is ready to deliver hundreds of ready-to-play, pro-quality sounds. In addition to the 480 Programs and 25 Drum kits, the microSTATION provides 256 Combinations, each of which combines up to sixteen programs as layers, splits, or velocity switched elements. Finding the right sound is easy. The Programs and Combinations are organized into eight sound categories. The audition switch plays a repeating riff (phrase) appropriate for the currently selected sound, letting you hear how the sound will be played in context. Every sound can be edited, tweaked, and re-written, and the microSTATION also has plenty of room for you to save your own Programs, Combinations, and Drum kits. For compatibility with other MIDI instruments, there is also a full GM2 compatible sound set.

61-key Natural Touch Mini-Keyboard delivers expressive playability

The microSTATION's Natural Touch Mini-Keyboard has been acclaimed for its ease of playing. The proportion of the black keys and white keys has been adjusted so that chords are comfortable to play, and the feel is designed to allow rapid phrases to be performed with ease. The waterfall-style keys make glissandos easy to play, and also impart a sense of quality. The use of a mini-keyboard complete with 61 keys allows serious performance of piano and other styles that require - or benefit - from two-handed playing.

Production Sequencer transforms your musical ideas into finished songs

The built-in, high-performance 16-track MIDI sequencer provides a versatile array of capabilities such as template songs, loop recording, a grid sequence function, arpeggiator, and auto song setup to provide a powerful boost to your music productions. Many of these newly added features are designed to assist first-time workstation users to complete their musical ideas.

Template songs: Template songs are a great way to begin. Each template song loads up the appropriate instruments and pre-routed effects to match a specific musical style. The arpeggiator settings deliver ready-to-use bass and drum tracks. Of course, any track can be changed, edited or rewritten.

Loop recording: This function repeatedly records a specified range of measures. For example, you can loop a four-measure section and create a drum pattern by recording each of the drums and bass notes individually. Basic editing functions such as copying, erasing, and deleting measures are also provided. This method is similar to recording on a multi-track recorder.

Visual Grid Sequencing: This is a unique method of entering notes in which the front panel function buttons and corresponding LEDs (01 - 16) to create rhythm patterns as on drum box or step sequencer. Rhythm instruments such as the bass drum, snare, hi-hat, and bass will sound at the timings indicated by the illuminated LEDs.

Dual polyphonic arpeggiators: The arpeggiators provide five preset patterns and 640 user patterns, of which 512 are preloaded. In addition to standard arpeggiator patterns, Korg's polyphonic arpeggiators can produce a variety of chord progressions or phrases based on the notes being played on the keyboard. This advanced arpeggiation system can be used to create drum patterns, bass phrases, guitar riffs and keyboard backing runs. In Combination or Sequencer modes, the microSTATION lets two arpeggio patterns run simultaneously. You can apply separate arpeggio patterns to a different programs, or use split or velocity to switch between arpeggio patterns, providing powerful performance possibilities.

Auto song setup: Using this convenient function, a Program or Combination (with its arpeggiator settings) can easily be recorded to multiple tracks, creating the basic tracks of your song.

Easy operation; Massive control

The microSTATION's knobs and controllers are located for easy use. Frequently used parameters can be assigned to the four realtime control knobs for convenient sound editing or for performing with the arpeggiator. With the External switch on, these four knobs can be used to control an external MIDI device. A joystick is provided for even more expressive potential.

Convenient, reliable SD/SDHC storage

The microSTATION provides an SD card slot, allowing you to save your Programs, Combinations, and song data directly onto an SD/SDHC card.

Stand-Alone + Plug-In Editing software

The bundled "microSTATION Editor" and "microSTATION Plug-In Editor" software lets you use your computer to edit the microSTATION's Programs, Combinations, Drum kits, and Arpeggio patterns. The "microSTATION Editor" is a standalone program, while the "microSTATION Plug-In Editor" allows the microSTATION to be used as a VST, AU or RTAS plug-in instrument inside a DAW or other host application on your computer. These editors allow more detailed sound editing than is possible from the microSTATION itself. You can also save sounds that you've created on the microSTATION.

PRICE: £TBC AVAILABLE: May 2010

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg UK

