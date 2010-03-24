Musikmesse 2010: Korg ELECTRIBE•MX/SX instruments reborn

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Refreshed and reborn with up-to-date patterns and convenient SD card data storage, the ELECTRIBE•MX/SX remain indispensible instruments for dance and electronic music, and are loved by creative artists around the world.

- The ELECTRIBE's acclaimed ease-of-use, advanced features, and epoch-making sonic power are all as strong as ever. With the addition of SD card storage and new patterns to keep up with the ceaseless evolution of dance and electronic music, the ELECTRIBE has reached a new level of perfection as musthave dance and electronic music gear.

- Up-to-the minute patterns created by some of today's dance and electronic music masters, and ready for immediate use.

- Manipulate fresh new sounds and create exciting dance and electronic musi

- ELECTRIBE•MX:MMT (Multiple Modeling Technology) sound engine offers sixteen types of tone generation

- ELECTRIBE•SX: powerful editing features provide the freedom to sample and modify sounds in realtime

- Twin vacuum tube VALVE FORCE circuitry delivers analog warmth or menacing bite - Three stereo effects can be chained together for radical sound warping

- Crisp filters and speedy-smooth timbral modulation

- Built-in step sequencer for intuitive song production

- Motion Sequence function captures and replays sound-tweaking knob movements

- Powerful arpeggiator uses our ribbon controller and slider for generating inspired phrases

- Auto BPM Detection sets the tempo based on any external audio source using the audio in jacks.

Indispensible dance and electronic music gear, now reborn

The ELECTRIBE•MX/SX loved by musical creators around the world have been reborn! Retaining the inimitable, intuitive style that made the ELECTRIBES stand tall against other dance and electronic music gear, they now support SD card data storage and feature programs for today's dance and electronic music scene; patterns available for immediate use. The ELECTRIBE•SX even offers new samples. With these dramatic changes, the ELECTRIBES have now become even more indispensible.

Flexible, convenient SD card data storage

An SD card slot is now provided, so the pattern and song data you create on the ELECTRIBE can be quickly saved to an SD card. Now you can easily manage your data on the ELECTRIBE itself, without the need for an external computer! SDHC cards up to 32GB are supported, so you can stockpile plenty of sounds. Data compatibility with earlier models is maintained, so data you created on the original ELECTRIBE•MX/SX can be played back without change on the new versions.

New up-to-date patterns created by today's hot talent

New preset data has been carefully selected from the latest sounds and patterns produced by creative artists from around the world who love the ELECTRIBE•MX/SX. Ninja Tune/Big Dada artists Emika and the Antipop Consortium are contributors, as well as U.K. MySpace artist Shrikednb (Tom Thorpe); plus YouTube stars Denkitribe, mryat and Scribej. Simply listening to these new patterns will nourish your desire to create cutting-edge music.

Intuitive workflow lets you create sounds and songs simultaneously

The ELECTRIBE is all you need to produce sophisticated dance and electronic music, simply by using the front panel knobs and switches to edit the main sound parameters in realtime just as you would on an analog synthesizer. Track-making is intuitive, creating each musical part using the same workflow as when creating your song. Vacuum tubes deliver the sonic power you need to produce the ultimate club sound.

ELECTRIBE•MX:MMT - fusing DSP synthesis with PCM samples

The ELECTRIBE•MX features Korg's acclaimed MMT (Multiple Modeling Technology) as its sound generation system, creating a wide range of sound variations using simple operations.

The oscillator section provides standard analog synthesizer waveforms and techniques such as sync, cross modulation, and ring modulation. New modeling types include Chord, which lets you vary the pitches to produce a chord from a single note, Unison which generates thick sound by stacking and detuning the pitch of as many as six oscillators, and Waveshape which allows you to mix two oscillators and then modify the result to create a complex waveform. There are a total of 16 types to choose from.

The ELECTRIBE is esteemed for the way in which carefully selected filter and modulation parameters allow you to drastically shape tonal character of your sound. In addition to four multi-mode filters - capable of radically transforming the oscillators' sound - there's a "Drive" parameter that generates the distinctive distortion of analog circuitry to create powerful analog synth sounds. Used in conjunction with other tonal elements - "BPF+" (Band Pass Filter Plus) with adjustable peaking, combinations of modulation from the LFO/EG, etc. - the ELECTRIBE MX delivers plenty of sound-creation potential.

PCM sample data is also provided as a sound generation system. With76 types of synth PCM sounds and 207 types of drum PCM samples, you start creating rhythms immediately.

ELECTRIBE•SX: Flexible sampling functions, including time slice and time stretch

The ELECTRIBE•SX lets you sample a maximum of 285 seconds to the internal memory (142 seconds of stereo sampling), and assign the samples to the keys for a total of sixteen parts. Two can be keyboard parts, used for recording melodies or phrases, and 14 are sample parts. Each sound can be modified, and when creating your song. Up to 384 user-sampled sounds (256 monaural, 128 stereo) can be saved to internal memory.

Numerous high-powered sample techniques are available. Time Slice is a function that divides a sample automatically based on volume peaks, and lets you use these parts to create new rhythms.

The Time Stretch function uses granular technology, letting you stretch a phrase sample, synchronizing it to the pattern tempo without changing its pitch. In performance, you can keep the phrase sample synchronized while preserving its pitch, even while changing the pattern playback tempo!

You can also resample while applying effects to a previously-captured sample, or while using the knobs to modify the pitch or other parameters in realtime. Basic sampler functions are also provided. Normalizing maximizes the sample's level without allowing it to distort. Truncating deletes unused portions of the sample that occur before and after the sample's Start and End points.

VALVE FORCE circuitry

Two 12AX7 vacuum tubes can be used to add more power to your sound. The tube gain knob controls the level of the output signal passing through the vacuum tubes, letting you create dynamic sounds with the distinctive tonal quality that only tubes deliver. The result is a fat, warm sound that cannot be achieved using digital technology. This is not simple "distortion," but rather a natural effect that enhances the tonal changes in your music. The master volume and tube gain controls are completely independent, allowing you to experience the VALVE FORCE sound at any listening level.

Three stereo effects processors

Three stereo effects processors are available simultaneously to provide radical changes to the tone. A total of 16 effect types are available, including a cool Talking Modulator, and a Grain Shifter that lets you freeze an instant of the sound and adjust the loop interval to the tempo. Sounds can be routed independently to the three effects, or you can use the Chain function to link effects together, opening up further sonic possibilities.

Crisp filter section, with modulation

LFO and EG modulation sources can be used to apply time-varying change to the sound, and BPM SYNC allows the speed of the modulation effect to be synchronized with the pattern tempo for fast and smooth tonal change. The filters that modify each part's tonal character have a crisp cutoff and resonance, so that you instantly create sharp changes in the sound.

Built-in step sequencer for intuitive song production

The ELECTRIBE's 16 step keys allow for easy, intuitive song production. Realtime recording lets you record phrases as you perform, and step recording lets you use the keys to input timing, pitch and duration one note at a time. Since you can specify the last step of a pattern, it's easy to make instant changes to the feel or length of the song.

Expressive Motion Sequencing

The Motion Sequence records realtime knob tweaks and plays them back as part of the pattern. You can loop sounds with time-varying changes, creating original performance effects even in a live situation. Two types of motion sequence are provided; one for effects and one for musical parts, and each can also be edited for at the individual step level. You can record up to 24 motion sequences for use in a single pattern, allowing you to control virtually every sound parameter.

Powerful arpeggiator with ribbon controller and slider

The arpeggiator can be used for both live performance and for song production. Simply touch the Gate Time / Resolution ribbon, and the selected part will begin sounding automatically. The resulting arpeggiator phrases can even be recorded into a Pattern. When playing a synth part, you can also specify what type of musical scale the slider will generate, giving you even wider expressive possibilities. The functions of the ribbon and slider can be swapped, providing an additional level of customization.

Numerous patterns optimized for all types of dance and electronic music

The factory settings include 192 patterns ideal for all genres of today's dance and electronic music and beyond. Each pattern can save the sound settings and sequence data (maximum 128 steps) for each part, and 256 patterns can be stored in the internal memory. Pattern chaining is fast and flexible. You can combine patterns, add mute data and knob movements to create up to 64 songs. By assigning your favorite patterns to the 16 step keys, and you can use switchable Pattern Sets to select patterns while you perform. Chain Play lets you choose a starting pattern and ending pattern, and loop the performance. You can also create and save your own original pattern sets.

Auto BPM detection

The Auto BPM function automatically detects the tempo from any rhythmic source connected to the audio in jacks, and applies that tempo to the pattern. Of course you can also use Tap Tempo to set the tempo, or sync up to an external MIDI Clock.

