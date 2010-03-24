Musikmesse 2010: Korg Micrometro is mini digital metronome

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: The MICROMETRO Digital Metronome packs high-precision Korg metronome features into a compact body. Available in both red and blue, the MICROMETRO's clip-on design lets you easily enjoy rhythm training wherever you go! The tempo can be adjusted over 39 steps matching the values marked on a mechanical metronome's pendulum. In addition, ten different beat patterns can be selected.

The metronome volume can be set to Loud or Soft - or even muted - to suit different environments. The current tempo is also indicated by the flashing LED. This combination of visual and audible cues makes it easy to follow the tempo. For discrete use, the sound may be muted completely, providing a visual-only tempo indicator. The current tempo and beat pattern are retained even when the power is off, allowing you to quickly recall your favorite settings. (When the battery is replaced, these settings will return to their default state [tempo: 128, beat: 4].)

PRICE: £TBC AVAILABLE: June 2010

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg UK

