Musikmesse 2017: Korg’s Kronos LS has a lighter keyboard and carries less weight

Korg has unveiled the Kronos LS, a new version of its flagship workstation that features an all-new 88-note light touch keyboard.

This promises the power of Kronos in a lighter package, with the LS weighing in at less than 40lbs (that’s 14lbs lighter than the Kronos 2 88). In comparison with existing light-touch keyboards, we’re told that the velocity on this one is easier to control, especially when playing complex chords and tricky phrases.

The Kronos LS ships with OS 3.1, which offers new Quick Layer/Split functions, and also has a new look. Expect to see it in stores in the summer priced at £2999; you can find out more on the Korg website.