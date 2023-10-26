Could Lambda Synthetics' PolyPulse revolutionize live electronic music performance?

They say the devil has the best tunes, but Kickstarter has the best gear to make them. The latest launch on the platform looks to be one of the most exciting, as Lambda Synthetics' PolyPulse could well be the performance tool electronic music producers have been waiting for.

(Image credit: Lambda Synthetics)

Kickstarter has been throwing some weird and wonderful devices into our news feed over recent weeks, none more intriguing than the Lambda Synthetics' PolyPulse. Three years in the making, this performance workstation features five tracks of beats and melodies which can be sequenced, morphed and played on the fly to create some of the most mesmeric sounds you'll hear this side of your local modular meet-up.

(Image credit: Lambda Synthetics)

Each track features four effects and an algorithmic sequencer with four synth engines – FM, physical modelling, subtractive and additive – plus an analogue drum kit and sampler to generate everything you need for your tunes and beats.

The sequencer here differs from most, according to Lambda, in that it doesn't have limitations like the number of steps and time signatures. Instead each track can have different lengths and pattern styles resulting in melodies that shift and evolve.

Other stats on PolyPulse include up to eight notes of polyphony per track (up to 16 in total) and four inputs for sampling, while the 16 encoders will have you manipulating various parameters for even more dynamic performances.

The highlights, though, look like being the five touchpads. With these you can morph between sounds and effects for even more movement. Sounds are stored in the corner of each pad and can be morphed between live.

Ward Slager developed the PolyPulse and says, "I started designing PolyPulse about three years ago, and last May I showed a prototype at Superbooth. We are now at the point where we are starting to do the final design touches and with your help we'd like to start producing PolyPulse."

PolyPulse is expected to cost €1,999/$2,099. Find more information and back the project on Kickstarter.