MUSIKMESSE 2017 : We're prowling the halls of Europe's biggest music gear expo this week, and a visit to Nord's stand was an obvious priority.

Its all-new Stage 3 is nailed on to become a staple for serious performers, so we got a full run through of its most important new and improved features.

You can read more about the Stage 3 here, or at Nord's website, and we'll bring you a confirmed price and release date as soon as we get them. Stay tuned to MusicRadar for a full review very soon.