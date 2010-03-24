Musikmesse 2010: Line 6 releases POD Farm 2 Plug-in

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, Inc. the industry leader in modelling technology for music-creation products, today released POD Farm™ 2 and POD Farm™ 2 Platinum software plug-ins. The pair of AU/RTAS®/VST® plug-ins builds upon the foundations set by their predecessors to deliver extensive model counts, a simple yet powerful workflow and world-renowned POD tone for any digital audio workstation.

"The new plug-ins offer extensive updates and functionality that recording guitarists have been asking for," said Mike Murphy, Category Manager for POD and PC Products at Line 6. "Enhanced routing with flexible DSP, POD Farm Elements, and full MIDI support provide an experience that's both powerful and intuitive."

The enhanced routing with flexible DSP (digital signal processing) inspires creativity and allows for a broad range of tones. Users can build Dual Tones, which are dual signal chains that can be played separately or simultaneously. Dual Tones can include up to twenty effect models of any type placed in any order within the signal chain.

Included with both POD Farm 2 and POD Farm 2 Platinum, POD Farm Elements are additional plug-ins that contain POD Farm models grouped together by type. By providing access to single amp, preamp or effect models at a time, users can choose an exceptionally streamlined workflow and a modular approach to Line 6 modeling.

MIDI support offers complete control over POD Farm 2 and POD Farm 2 Platinum via any MIDI controller, including Line 6 FBV™ MkII-series foot controllers. Intuitive MIDI Learn functionality makes it easy to configure remote control of all amp and effect parameters including model bypass, volume, mute, global tap tempo and more, including tone switching with the new virtual A/B/Y box.

The wide variety of models in POD Farm 2 Platinum (including 78 guitar amps—from boutique combos to high-gain stacks—24 cabs, 28 bass amps, 22 bass cabs, 97 effects and six crucial microphone preamps), and the distilled model set of POD Farm 2, deliver unparalleled ranges of tone. When the tonal variety couples with the refinements made to the sleek POD Farm 2 interface, users can create rich, complex tone presets quickly and easily.

POD Farm 2 and POD Farm 2 Platinum are Mac® and Windows® compatible. Both plug-ins are available for use with either an iLok USB Smart Key or Line 6 hardware.

POD Farm™ 2 - $99 MSRP

POD Farm™ 2 Platinum - $299 MSRP

POD Farm™ 2 Upgrade - $49.99 MSRP

POD Farm 2 will also be available as a free upgrade to existing POD Farm and POD Studio customers that have registered POD Farm after 1October 2009.

