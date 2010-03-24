Musikmesse 2010: New Roland products round-up

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: Whisper it quietly, but Roland’s Musikmesse 2010 new product line-up is arguably more exciting than the one the company took to NAMM. MusicRadar is here to guide you though it, starting with a brand new synth.

Any product that bears the SH name has a lot to live up to; Roland reckons its new triple-stacked virtual analogue engine will deliver the sonic goods. What’s more, the company believes that the GAIA is simple enough for first timers to grasp – the question, of course, is whether it’ll offer anything for the hardcore users, too.

Watch the GAIA SH-01 video demo

Read the full Roland GAIA SH-01 press release