Musikmesse 2010: Roland Lucina AX-09 is more affordable keytar

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce the Lucina AX-09, a compact and affordable shoulder synthesizer that's perfect for music hobbyists and children. In christening the synth Lucina, a name taken from the goddess of birth in Roman mythology, Roland hopes the product will inspire a new generation of young people to discover the joy of music and become synthesizer players.

Featuring a lightweight body and 37 keys, the Lucina AX-09 is a great family keyboard that can be easily handled by small children. It can be played in either a standing position using a shoulder strap or in a traditional horizontal tabletop orientation. There are many high-quality sounds onboard, organised by category for quick and easy sound selection.

A USB host port allows users to play WAV and MP3 music files directly from a USB flash drive, making it easy for them to jam along with their favourite songs. Audio from an external MP3 or CD player can be played by connecting the device to the EXTERNAL IN jack.

Designed for mobile operation, the Lucina AX-09 runs for up to four hours on eight NiMH batteries. To get up and running, a tutorial DVD and quick guide is included, along with a handy panel sticker that helps users become acquainted with the keyboard's various functions.

