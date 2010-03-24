Musikmesse 2010: Roland unveils the CD-2i SD/CD Recorder

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Point, record, play and burn: Roland's new CD-2i makes recording and CD production more convenient than ever.

Everything is self-contained, with no computer or external gear required. And it's fast and easy to use! The clear LCD screen, backlit buttons, and Easy Guide feature make using the CD-2i effortless.

Onboard convenience

Everything you need to record, edit, play and burn is onboard the CD-2i. No computers, extra devices, or cables are needed. Just turn it on and go. With high-performance stereo speakers, stereo microphone, and CD drive built-in, the CD-2i is a self-contained pro production station that's power-packed yet simple to operate. In addition, XLR, 1/4-inch, and RCA inputs are included for those who wish to incorporate other mics and devices.

The CD-2i is slim, trim, and totally portable. Powered by six AA batteries, the CD-2i can record directly to SD cards - compact, durable media that's roadworthy. When used with AC power, the CD-2i records directly to industry-standard CDs as well as SD cards. By using the Rehearsal function, the CD-2i can automatically adjust the input level to get the best-sounding recording without trial and error.

Loaded with features

Improve your musical skills with the CD-2i's onboard practice features. You can repeat sections of audio for repetitive study. You can change key and tempo e.g. decrease the tempo without changing pitch to learn tricky sections of songs. The onboard metronome also makes the CD-2i ideal for music teachers and students. You can record lessons and performances, and analyse your performances with clean, clear detail.

Loaded with features for recording, polishing, playback, music practice, and more, this 'do everything' box is a must-have for anyone who needs high quality, portable CD production.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland UK

