Musikmesse 2010: Roland launches the FR-3X V Accordion

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Roland's award-winning V-Accordion family expands with the FR-3X (also available in a button-type model).

With new bellows pressure-sensing circuitry, the FR-3X provides faster response and higher sensitivity and precision, plus detection of the bellows opening and closing. In addition, the new bellows resistance regulator enables you to adjust the bellows' inertia for the ultimate in comfort and playing feel.

The FR-3X is loaded with great accordion sounds. You can switch instantly from an Italian jazz accordion, for example, to German folk, French musette, or Russian bajan without changing your technique.

In addition, orchestral sounds are onboard the FR-3X as well as a Virtual Tone Wheel generator, which lets you enjoy authentic organ sounds with bellows pressure control. You can even play percussion sounds with your left hand using the bass and chord buttons.

Customised sounds

The USB host capability allows you to customise orchestra and accordion sounds, to save/load user program data and to manage MP3s and Wave files.

Playback MP3/Wave is perfect for educational use and enhances live performance too. Thanks to the Bass To Treble mode, the FR-3X can be used like a "Bassoon Accordion".

If you care to venture beyond the internal sounds, the FR-3X lets you control external MIDI-compatible instruments. The Treble keyboard and chord/bass buttons are velocity-sensitive, while the bellows controller provides more articulation possibilities than any other MIDI keyboard or MIDI wind instrument.

Internal amplification

While the FR-3X is a fully electronic instrument, you don't need to connect it to an amplifier in order to produce sounds. Its internal amplification is ideal for small venues, restaurants, and so on.

To enhance the cable-free convenience even more, you can power the FR-3X from ten commercially available rechargeable Ni-MH batteries for the ultimate in portability. Five-hour battery operation with speaker On and eight-hour battery operation with speaker Off to guarantee a long performance.

A special White version is available in both piano- and button-type units, packed with the same great features as the FR-3X. It features beautifully decorated bellows and genuine leather and Alcantara® straps.

