Musikmesse 2010: Cakewalk and Boss announce V-Studio 20

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Cakewalk, Roland and Boss have joined forces to create the ideal recording solution for guitar players who want to start making music with a PC. The V-Studio 20 is here!

The V-Studio 20 combines the simplicity of a portable, hardware recording system with the power, flexibility, and control of modern computer-based recording. Whether at home or on the road, easily connect a guitar or mic to the V-Studio 20 hardware and record to a computer with legendary BOSS tones powered by on-board COSM DSP.

The V-Studio 20 hardware combines a stereo USB audio interface, control surface, built-in stereo mics, and onboard COSM DSP effects. Designed in parallel with the included VS-20 Effects Editor and Guitar Tracks recording software, the V-Studio 20 is the ultimate creative companion for recording guitarists.

The software-based V-Studio 20 Effects Editor offers comprehensive control of the hardware-based COSM DSP effects. This seamless software/hardware combination gives users complete control and latency-free performance with Amp simulation (12 COSM modelled amps), four virtual pedal modules (compression, overdrive/distortion, chorus/mod, and delay: 36 genuine BOSS effects in all), vocal harmony, and real-time pitch correction. In addition, the VS-20 delivers its sonic promise with 50 custom presets optimized by BOSS for direct recording to a computer.

Guitar Tracks recording software is a powerful tool for recording, editing, mixing, finalising, and sharing music. Guitar Tracks is designed for streamlined, no-nonsense recording with 32 audio tracks + MIDI backing track, 11 classic audio/mastering effects, and 1 GB of audio loops and content. Integrated CD burning and MP3 file export are also included. Guitar Tracks also incorporates essential product education and support through integrated tutorial videos and comprehensive online help.

The V-Studio 20 hardware drivers, VS-20 Effects Editor, and Guitar Tracks software is available for PC (XP, Vista, and Windows 7). In addition, support is planned to allow the VS-20 hardware and VS-20 Effects Editor to be used with popular Mac-based recording software titles. Hardware drivers and the VS-20 Effects Editor for Mac (Snow Leopard) will be available Q2, 2010 via download from Cakewalk.com.

