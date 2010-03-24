Musikmesse 2010: Roland introduces the Boss BR-800 Digital Recorder

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: BOSS continues its top-selling tradition of portable, affordable multi-trackers with the new BR-800 — a battery-powered studio to go. The sleek new design is made possible by touch-sensor switches and SD-card recording media.

Up to four tracks can be recorded simultaneously with eight tracks of simultaneous playback, plus an additional stereo track dedicated to the built-in rhythm generator.

Whether you're creating intricate, multi-layered songs or point-and-capture field recordings, the BR-800 makes the recording process fast and easy. Beginners will love the new EZ Recording mode which interactively guides you through the recording process.

Helpful features

Other helpful features include the convenient Retry function, which recues automatically to fix mistakes, and Song Sketch recording for instant, one-touch capture. There's also a built-in stereo condenser microphone plus a DR-880-quality rhythm generator for adding drum and percussion tracks to your songs.

Enhance your recordings with the powerful Boss effects onboard the BR-800. Many of the effects are derived from Boss's flagship processors, including vocal effects from the VE-20, COSM guitar/bass effects from the GT-10 series, and modelled acoustic-guitar body effects from the AP-1 preamp, which imparts pro-quality miced-up sound and rich body tone to line-recorded acoustic guitar.

Record anywhere

You can power the BR-800 from the included AC adaptor, or, for ultimate mobility, it can be powered from six AA batteries. Record anywhere!

The BR-800's USB compatibility enables a variety of functionality with computers. Connected to a PC, the BR-800 will function as an USB audio interface for recordings that utilize the internal effects. The BR-800 can also function as a control surface for DAW software.

No matter where you roam, you'll never miss a moment of musical inspiration with the portable new BR-800...

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland UK

