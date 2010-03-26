Musikmesse 2010: new Yamaha electric guitars and basses in pictures
The Yamaha building
To call Yamaha's exhibit at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010 a 'stand' is a massive understatement - it's pretty much an entire building. There, among the pianos and electronic drum kits (including the new DTX550K), you'll find row upon row of Yamaha guitars and basses on display - the newest of which we're checking out here.
Scroll through for a first look at the new-for-2010 Pacifica, SG and BB bass models in a variety of finishes…
Yamaha Pacifica 212VFM in caramel brown and tobacco brown sunburst
Yamaha Pacifica 212VFM in caramel brown
Yamaha Pacifica 212VQM in caramel brown
Yamaha Pacifica 212VQM in tobacco brown sunburst
P90-loaded Yamaha SG1802 in black
Yamaha SG1820 in black
Yamaha SG1820 in brown sunburst
EMG-loaded Yamaha SG1820A in silver burst
Yamaha BB424 bass in tobacco brown sunburst and black
Yamaha BB2025X five-string bass in black
Yamaha BB2025 five-string bass in natural
Yamaha BB1024X bass in caramel brown
Visit Yamaha online to see the full range of new musicial instruments exhibited at the show.