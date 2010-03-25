Musikmesse 2010: Alesis announces iO2 Express audio interface

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and electronic drums, announces the iO2 Express recording audio interface . Alesis will unveil the iO2 Express at the Musikmesse, in its stand, B45 in Hall 5.1. Held March 24 - 27, 2010 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Musikmesse is the world's largest fair for musical instruments, live music and the music business.

The iO2 Express is a compact audio-recording interface for home, project and portable studio recording setups. This two-channel USB device for Mac and PCbased systems enables users to record at up to 24-bit resolution for input into virtually all DAW, recording and performance software. The compact recording interface is small enough to comfortably fit into a mobile recording rig, laptop bag or backpack, yet contains high-quality components and circuitry suitable for the studio.

The iO2 features discrete-design preamplifiers and 48-volt phantom power for use with virtually all microphones and audio sources. High quality analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters ensure that every detail of each session or performance gets captured and played back faithfully. The bus-powered USB interface is class compliant for plug-and-play operation with Mac OS X and Windows XP, Vista and 7.

The iO2 Express has two input channels. Each channel has an XLR microphone input, a 1/4" TRS insert for external effects units and a 1/4" TS jack that works with line-level sources and can accommodate direct connection of guitars.

The iO2 Express sends and receives two audio channels on a single USB cable for simple, universal interface to a computer. Users can monitor sessions on any studio monitoring or other loudspeaker system via dual 1/4" balanced outputs. For remote tracking and alternative playback, the iO2 Express has a 1/4" TRS headphone output. The iO2 Express features MIDI In and Out jacks for playing and controlling software with keyboard and pad controllers, workstations, and other MIDI-compatible instruments.

The iO2 Express comes complete with a copy of Steinberg Cubase LE digtal audio workstation (DAW) software. Cubase is one of the most popular DAWs in the world thanks to its intuitive approach to composing, recording, editing and mixing. In addition to the included software, the iO2 Express is compatible with virtually all audio and MIDI software.

"You can set up and start recording anywhere with the iO2 Express," said Adam Cohen, Director of Business Development, Alesis. "This compact interface is a quick, easy way to record up to 24-bit audio into your DAW of choice." The iO2 Express will be available from musical instrument and professional audio retailers Q2, 2010. It has a U.S. Retail Price of $149.00 and an estimated street price of $99.00.

