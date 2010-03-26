Musikmesse 2010: International Vintage Show highlights gallery
Musikmesse 2010: International Vintage Show highlights gallery
Amongst the shiny new guitars, and the beaten up new guitars masquerading as old guitars at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010, the International Vintage Show was the place to go to see instruments you’d have to sell your house to afford.
We’ve already featured the Burst Brothers exhibiting Eric Clapton’s Blackie and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Lenny Stratocasters. Now, here’s the best of the rest in our gallery of hardcore guitar porn of the highest order...
1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard
Les Paul Standard detail
And in the red corner...
Ja, ja, ja!
Gibson doublenecks
Blackguard Telecaster
Blackface Fender Tremolux
Vintage Gibson and Epiphone semis
1955 Les Paul Goldtop
Early '60s SG with Maestro vibrola
