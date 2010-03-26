Musikmesse 2010: International Vintage Show highlights gallery

Amongst the shiny new guitars, and the beaten up new guitars masquerading as old guitars at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010, the International Vintage Show was the place to go to see instruments you’d have to sell your house to afford.

We’ve already featured the Burst Brothers exhibiting Eric Clapton’s Blackie and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Lenny Stratocasters. Now, here’s the best of the rest in our gallery of hardcore guitar porn of the highest order...