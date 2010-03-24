Musikmesse 2010: Ibanez Limited Edition guitars in pictures
The Ibanez stand at this year's Musikmesse was awash with colour thanks in part to its Limited Edition guitars. One half inspired by cartoons and superheroes (dinosaur claw-marks, heart-eating skulls and blindingly-bright yellow hardware) - the other celebrating musical milestones in history (think piano graphics, African engravings and a vinyl record for a pickguard!).
Not to mention the pointiest doubleneck we've ever seen.