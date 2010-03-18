Musikmesse 2010: Mackie announces new HD Series subwoofers

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Mackie's new HD Powered Subwoofers are the perfect complement to the highly successful HD Series High-Definition Powered Loudspeakers.

The HD1501 and HD1801 subs offer many of the same benefits as the top boxes, including Class-D Fast-Recovery™ amplifier technology, delivering up to 1600W of peak power. Compact, powerful, efficient and Built-Like-A-Tank, the HD subs complete the much-anticipated HD system that retailers and end-users alike have been craving.

"Our new HD Series loudspeakers are on the cutting-edge of loudspeaker technology," said Greg Young, Mackie brand product manager. "With the addition of the subs, you can have a complete high-definition system unlike anything else in the marketplace."

With custom transducer design and system tuning by EAW®, HD subs provide unparalleled low-end extension. The HD1501 and HD1801 benefit from 15-inch and 18-inch woofers respectively, as well as Mackie's world-renowned active electronics. The HD1801 18-inch subwoofer is ideal for use with either the HD1521 or HD1531, and the HD1501 15-inch sub is perfect for systems using SRM450v2 Active Loudspeakers (or SRM350v2s).

HD Series Powered Subwoofers will be available worldwide in April 2010. The HD1501 will have a U.S. MSRP of $1,099.99, a list price of € 999 and will be £869 including VAT. The HD1801 will have a U.S. MSRP of $1,249.99, a list price of € 1199 and will be £1049 including VAT. Come see these and other exciting new Mackie products at Musikmesse 2010 in Hall 6.1, Booth C31.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit http://www.mackie.com

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter