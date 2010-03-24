Home News Musikmesse 2010: the Gibson stand in pictures By Chris Vinnicombe 2010-03-24T19:06:00.82Z Gibson, Epiphone and Wurlitzer goodness from Frankfurt Shares Hey, it's Wednesday, alright? Everyone knows rock stars only hang out at trade shows on Saturdays... but wait a minute! Isn't that the guy from Annihilator's guitar? The (empty) Gibson artist stage Prev Page 1 of 13 Next Prev Page 1 of 13 Next A real beauty, with the slimmer neck profile beloved of many connoisseurs Gibson Custom 50th Anniversary 1960 ES-335TD Prev Page 2 of 13 Next Prev Page 2 of 13 Next Just add slapback for the perfect rockabilly experience Epiphone Emporer Swingster Prev Page 3 of 13 Next Prev Page 3 of 13 Next A couple of Dusk Tigers in the wild to pick up and play Gibson Dusk Tiger Prev Page 4 of 13 Next Prev Page 4 of 13 Next Now with hotter 498T and 496R humbuckers for 2010 Gibson Les Paul Axcess Prev Page 5 of 13 Next Prev Page 5 of 13 Next This guitar doesn't just like rock 'n' roll. No. It bloody loves it Gibson Joan Jett Blackheart Prev Page 6 of 13 Next Prev Page 6 of 13 Next Epiphone now offers lovers of the Gibson Les Paul Axcess a more affordable option Epiphone Les Paul Plustop PRO/FX Prev Page 7 of 13 Next Prev Page 7 of 13 Next Loaded with Shadow NanoFlex and NanoMag pickups Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE Prev Page 8 of 13 Next Prev Page 8 of 13 Next Why? Just because they can... Guitar-shaped sofa Prev Page 9 of 13 Next Prev Page 9 of 13 Next Based on the Kris Derrig replica he recorded GN'R's seminal debut with, this is definitely a Gibson Gibson Slash Appetite Les Paul Prev Page 10 of 13 Next Prev Page 10 of 13 Next "The ultimate metal guitar", says Jeff. Frankly, who are we to disagree? Epiphone Jeff Waters Annihilation-V Prev Page 11 of 13 Next Prev Page 11 of 13 Next Wurlitzer is part of the Gibson family, so what better piece of audio furniture to complement the guitar-shaped sofa? Cool Wurlitzer jukebox number one Prev Page 12 of 13 Next Prev Page 12 of 13 Next We just had to squeeze this one in. The classic, iconic Wurlitzer One More Time based on a design from 1946. And that's even older than rock 'n' roll... Wurlitzer One More Time Prev Page 13 of 13 Next Prev Page 13 of 13 Next Shares