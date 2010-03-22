Musikmesse 2010: Adam Audio expands SX-Series monitors

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE : After the world premiere of the first six models (S1X, S2X, S3X-H, S3X-V, S4X-H, S4X-V) at the Prolight + Sound 2009, ADAM this year presents the extension of the SX-Series. With the S5X-H, the S5X-V and the S6X, the X-ART technology now goes main monitoring.

All three incorporate the X-ART (eXtended frequency response) tweeter, which replaces the renowned ART (Accelerating Ribbon Technology) tweeter in the new versions. This tweeter features an efficiency of 96dB, a higher maximum sound pressure level and a frequency response up to 50kHz.

Key mid-range technology

X-ART is also the key technology used for the mid-range. All ADAM main monitors exclusively feature X-ART midranges. In addition, enlarged HexaCone woofers and midwoofers driven by top-class PWM amplifiers ensure power and accuracy even at very high volumes in big environments.

The two versions (horizontal and vertical) of the S5X also include optional digital inputs and the highly sophisticated SX front panel, allowing for a wide variety of precise settings and perfect reproducibility.

The S5X-H will be showcased at the Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt/Germany (24-27 March, 2010), along with the whole range of the SX-Series up to the S4X and all models of the brand new AX-Series.

Pioneering tweeter development

ADAM Audio pioneered speaker technology development with its tweeter construction Accelerating Ribbon Technology. The technology enables a crystal clear sound coupled with a paramount dispersion using in every ADAM monitor and speaker.

ADAM Audio's products are applied in leading recording studios across the globe. They were utilised in the recent remix of the Beatles Love at the Abbey Road Studios.

ADAM Audio also produces high-quality hi-fi speaker systems using their know-how and technologies of professional monitor production.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Adam Audio



