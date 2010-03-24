Musikmesse 2010: Line 6 launches XD-series digital wireless microphone systems

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, the industry leader in digital modelling technology for music-creation products, announced today the release of XD-V70 and XD-V70L digital wireless microphone systems into European territories. Exclusive Line 6 digital technologies enable professional singers, presenters and sound providers to take advantage of simple setup and operation, and the highest-quality audio and reliability available in wireless systems.

XD-V70 digital wireless system includes a handheld cardioid microphone transmitter; XD-V70L includes a beltpack transmitter and professional miniature condenser lavalier microphone. Both systems offer 12 channels, 100-meter ranges, and heavy-duty cast metal 1/2U rack receivers.

"XD-V70 and XD-V70L digital wireless systems give wireless performers what they've always wanted: interference-free wireless performance and high-quality audio from an easy-to use wireless system," remarked Don Boomer, Microphone Product Line Manager at Line 6. "And they can be used anywhere in the world, license free."

Exclusive Line 6 digital technologies deliver unmatched wireless performance from XD-V70 and XD-V70L. DCL™ (Digital Channel Lock) technology provides an encoded digital transmission that governs against AF interference and audio artifacts. New PDP™ (Proprietary Data Placement) technology delivers frequency diversity, which ensures reliable operation - even in hostile RF environments.

Both XD-V70 and XD-V70L provide the highest-quality audio. Even at the outer reaches of the 100-meter ranges, users will receive full audio quality: 10 Hz - 20 kHz AF frequency response, >120 dB dynamic range (115 dB with XD-V70), and 24-bit digital conversion.

XD-V70 features seven microphone models. With the touch of a button, the user can select between the sounds of many of the world's most sough-after live-sound microphones.

Easy to use, XD-V70 and XD-V70L broadcast in the 2.4GHz band (which successfully avoids interference from high-powered sources, and allows for license-free worldwide use). The systems also feature battery life meters, rack mount kits, built-in antenna distribution systems, and other time-, energy- and expense-saving innovations.

XD-V70 Digital Wireless Microphone System - MSRP £504.08 inc VAT

XD-V70L Digital Wireless Beltpack Microphone System - MSRP £504.08 in VAT

