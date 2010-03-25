Musikmesse 2010: VirSyn Matrix 2 vocoder gets new filters

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by the legendary VSM 201 Vocoder from Sennheiser we've given MATRIX an additional Filter module modelling the analogue Sound of the VSM.

But to make it even better we've extended the filter range by adding two additional filters for the high end and MATRIX got two Filterbanks for stereo operation. MATRIX 2 also comes with a redesigned user interface, some additional presets and we´ve spent an internal noise generator for whisper effects.

Additional Features in MATRIX 2.0:

- New Filter type added inspired by the legendary VSM 201 Vocoder from Sennheiser

- Internal Noise generator added.

- Redesigned graphical user interface.

- New factory presets added.

The upgrade to MATRIX 2.0 is free of charge for users of MATRIX 1.x

