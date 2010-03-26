Home News Musikmesse 2010: From The Basement By Tom Porter, Chris Vinnicombe 2010-03-26T17:26:00.84Z Photo gallery: The strangest sights of Frankfurt Shares After a couple of days on the show floor, it was refreshing to find a stand that wasn't pumping out slap bass Without a doubt, the best band at Frankfurt Prev Page 1 of 19 Next Prev Page 1 of 19 Next While we're on the subject of 'refreshing'... T-Rex Engineering beer Prev Page 2 of 19 Next Prev Page 2 of 19 Next One of the weirder items of Beatles memorabilia on display at the International Vintage Show Plastic Fabtastic Four Prev Page 3 of 19 Next Prev Page 3 of 19 Next Sssshhhh! A massive orange ear Prev Page 4 of 19 Next Prev Page 4 of 19 Next Either Blacker Guitars missed their flight or this is a Yoko Ono art installation Could they be any whiter? Prev Page 5 of 19 Next Prev Page 5 of 19 Next WTF? It's always Christmas on the Sandberg stand... Prev Page 6 of 19 Next Prev Page 6 of 19 Next And the award for Least Practical Guitar Design goes to... Nice wings though, fair play ESP Natural Angel Prev Page 7 of 19 Next Prev Page 7 of 19 Next Taking the 'T-shirt and tie' combo beyond the pale The merch stand was excellent this year Prev Page 8 of 19 Next Prev Page 8 of 19 Next The ultimate drug-induced rockstar home furnishings purchase? Guitar Sofa... Prev Page 9 of 19 Next Prev Page 9 of 19 Next We'll leave the bean bags though, thanks ...to go with the Piano Table Prev Page 10 of 19 Next Prev Page 10 of 19 Next A mysterious Etherwave Pro on the Moog stand with 'WRONG!' wooden knobs. What's wrong? Answers on a postcard... Wrong Moog Prev Page 11 of 19 Next Prev Page 11 of 19 Next Guitar Techniques editor Neville Marten makes an appearance, in German, at the International Vintage Show Mit einen Vorwort von Brian May Prev Page 12 of 19 Next Prev Page 12 of 19 Next If Noel Gallagher went metal... Union Jack Explorer Prev Page 13 of 19 Next Prev Page 13 of 19 Next Team MusicRadar consider a wardrobe makeover, Frankfurt-style Wowsers Prev Page 14 of 19 Next Prev Page 14 of 19 Next What's the one thing more tasteful than a keytar? One with a faux animal skin print of course! Animal print keytar Prev Page 15 of 19 Next Prev Page 15 of 19 Next Team MusicRadar slips off its high heels and investigates further... Vinyl floor Prev Page 16 of 19 Next Prev Page 16 of 19 Next Drums. Made of records. Check out heynekunstfabrik.de for more Vinyl record drum kit Prev Page 17 of 19 Next Prev Page 17 of 19 Next The taxis in Frankfurt are really quite something The dancing pink JCB Prev Page 18 of 19 Next Prev Page 18 of 19 Next And that's the weirdness over for another year. Roll on Musikmesse 2011! Peace out Prev Page 19 of 19 Next Prev Page 19 of 19 Next Shares