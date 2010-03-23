Musikmesse 2010: Fender announces new American Deluxe guitars and basses

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: Fender's all-new 2010 American Deluxe series looks set to be one of the major announcements of the show. Alongside new alder and ash American Deluxe Telecasters, four and five-string Jazz Basses and a Precision bass comes a variety of Stratocaster flavours in the shape of alder and ash-bodied, V Neck and HSS models.

The electric guitars feature reconfigured S-1 switching and compound 9.5 - 14-inch neck radiuses, while the basses benefit from a newly-designed preamp with switchable active or passive operation.

In addition to some tasty new finishes including Sunset Metallic, Tungsten and Wine Transparent, the most significant upgrade across the range comes in the shape of Fender's new N3 Noiseless pickups.

Fender says: "N3 Noiseless pickups are among the best-sounding pickups ever affixed to a Stratocaster or a Telecaster guitar, achieving the remarkable sonic feat of providing unmistakable vintage sound without unwanted noise…

"Using an improved stacked-coil design, N3 Noiseless pickups are specially tailored for each Stratocaster and Telecaster pickup position... The insulated metal core of each pickup position type differs in thickness and composition for enhanced tone, and Fender has fine-tuned the size, shape and wire gauge of the coils to balance the magnetic responsiveness essential to great tone.

"Further, N3 Noiseless pickups represent a welcome return to the warmth and clarity of alnico magnets. Again, the type of alnico magnets used is tailored to pickup position - Alnico V for the power and warmth of the Stratocaster N3 bridge pickup and the signature snap and spank of both Telecaster pickups; Alnico II for the sweetness and sparkle of the Stratocaster N3 middle pickup; Alnico III for the fullness of the Stratocaster N3 neck pickup without undue magnetic string pull."

The full list of models and UK pricing is as follows:

Fender American Deluxe Stratocaster (alder body, rosewood or maple fretboard)

From £1307.82 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Ash Strat (rosewood or maple fretboard)

£1481.51 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Strat HSS (alder body, rosewood or maple fretboard)

From £1328.25 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Strat V Neck (alder body, maple fretboard only)

From £1307.82 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Telecaster (alder body, rosewood or maple fretboard)

From £1307.82 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Ash Tele (rosewood or maple fretboard)

£1,481.51 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Precision Bass (alder or ash body, rosewood or maple fretboard)

From £1528.99 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Jazz Bass (alder or ash body, rosewood or maple fretboard)

From £1528.99 RRP

Fender American Deluxe Jazz Bass V (alder or ash body, rosewood or maple fretboard)

From £1558.99 RRP

