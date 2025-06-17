Wanna be Their Man?: The Bootleg Beatles are after a new Paul McCartney

Steve White/Bootleg Macca (#3), who is moving on to pastures new

Hey - can you play bass? Are you left handed? Do you look good in a suit? Can you roll your eyes skywards and look ever-so-slightly wistful?

If the answer to all those questions is yes, then you could be the Bootleg Beatles' next Paul McCartney.

Yes, the veteran tribute band are looking for a new member. The current incumbent, one Steve White, is moving on to pastures new and the band – who have been going since 1980, many decades longer than the Beatles themselves managed – have advertised for a replacement on Instagram.

The band wrote: “We’re very sad to announce that Steve White, our fab Macca for over 10 years, is retiring from full-time touring with BB’s this Autumn. He has been an outstanding contributor to this wonderful BB ‘institution’ and we all wish him well with his future musical projects.”

The band went on to say that “the search is on” for a new bassist, who has the “look, the voice, bass guitar and keyboard skills” of McCartney.

The successful applicant will be their fourth Macca in all. In their 45-year history the band have gone through four Lennons, four Ringos and are currently on its second George. The original band was formed by members of the cast of Beatlemania, a Broadway show that was one of the first theatrical tributes to the Fab Four. Since then they have played around the world, including countries that the Beatles themselves never reached, including the Soviet Union and Israel.

It’s fair to say that being a Bootleg Beatle is among the steadiest gigs any musician is ever likely to get. If it sounds like your bag send a CV, photos video and audio clips to auditions@bootlegbeatles.com