Musikmesse 2010: Da Fact Karlax controller in pictures

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: We first heard about Da Fact’s Karlax controller last year, but it was only this week that it got its official unveiling. MusicRadar posted the press release yesterday, but mere words don’t really do justice to what is one of the most stunning controllers we’ve ever seen.

Fortunately, Da Fact has been good enough to furnish us with the definitive collection of Karlax photos. Before you start browsing them, though, put a cushion on the floor so your jaw has something soft to land on.

Our message to the Eigenharp? You have a serious rival.