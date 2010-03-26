Musikmesse 2010: Radikal announces Accelerator synth

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: The Accelerator is a polyphonic Synthesizer with eight powerful subtractive voices. Each voice consists of three oscillators, two multimode filters, 6 envelope generators, three voice LFOs and one section LFO. An additional noise source with independent multimode filtering and variable signal routing has been added for more sonic flexibility. A very nice balanced lightweighted keyboard with 61 keys, keyboard split option, aftertouch and velocity sensitivity completes the new synthesizer.

The Accelerator is perfectly prepared for your Live performances. A lot of synthesizers nowadays do not offer direct patch selection anymore. Instead of using direct access push buttons you have to dial in the desired patch and press enter. The Accelerator makes sound selection instantly available at your fingertips with dedicated patch select buttons. Furthermore, the unique program chain feature allows for programming a chain of programs that selects the correct patch automatically for you.

Radikal accelerator

Another stunning new feature is the the built in 3D sensor. Movements of the keyboard are converted into Modulation data. This brilliant addition allows for controlling parameters like pitch, the filter frequency or modulation depths by lifting up or shaking the keyboard.

Do you love step sequencers and arpeggiators? The Accelerator would not be a Radikal synthesizer if we did not integrate some sequencing goodies. You can enter some notes into the step sequencer, transpose the sequences with the left hand while performing a solo at the upper end of the split keyboard.

The powerful warm and crispy sound of this new synthesizer flagship will become the center of your keyboard setup. If you would like expand the Accelerator's sonic power even more you can get additional voices with our DSP expansion module. The DSP expansion does not only add extra polyphony to the Accelerator - you will also be able to use up to eight independent synthesizer sounds at a time with the integrated multimode feature.

Available in June 2010.

Specs

- 3 oscillators with sweepable waveforms, time linearity modulation, phase modulation, ring modulation between Oscillator 2+3

- oscillator synchronisation

- 6 envelope generators

- 4 LFOs (3 voice, 1p art LFO)

- noise with noise filter (multimode filter 12 / 24 dB)

- independent amp EG for noise

- 2 multimodefilter per voice

- LP, HP, BP and Notch with 12/24 dB per filter switchable

- independent oscillator to filter feeds

- serial and parallel filter configurations

- 8 voices (expandable per DSP upgrade)

- categorized randomize sound function - monochrome graphic display with RGB backlight

- modulation matrix

- 2 FX - arpeggiator

- step sequencer

- split, dual, single and performance mode

- 3D positioning sensor for parameter control

- 61 light weighted keys with channel aftertouch

- 512 sound memories

- floating point for enhanced dynamic range

- expression pedal input

- footswitch input

- USB (USB MIDI class device)

- two external inputs

- two outputs

- MIDI In, Out, Thru

- headphones output

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Radikal Technologies

