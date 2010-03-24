Musikmesse 2010: Line 6 announces free software update for spider guitar amplifiers

Get more effects for your Spider guitar amp

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, the industry leader in digital modelling technology for music-creation products, announced today three free updates that deliver a host of effect models and a computer-based editor-librarian to Spider® IV and Spider Valve™ MkII guitar amplifiers: Spider IV Edit, Spider Valve MkII Edit, and Spider FX Infusion software.

"Spider amplifiers are famous for their unparalleled flexibility," said Aaron Suplizio, Amplifier Category Manager at Line 6. "These free updates, which deliver additional effects and expanded flexibility, are the icing on the cake."

Spider FX Infusion delivers 28 additional effects to Spider IV and Spider Valve MkII amplifiers. The free update more than doubles the amount of overdrives, compressors, delays, reverbs, mods, and wahs included each amplifier, and boosts the total to more than 50 effects: a number that tops the amount offered by any other modeling amplifier.

Spider IV Edit and Spider Valve MkII Edit provide computer-based editor-librarian functionality to Spider IV and Spider Valve MkII guitar amplifiers. Users can edit their presets, create backups, and share tones via email with other Spider amplifier users. Spider presets can also be traded freely at CustomTone.com, a popular Line 6 website used for the trading and rating of Line 6 presets.

A Line 6 FBV™ MkII foot controller is required to download and use Spider IV Edit, Spider Valve MkII Edit, and Spider FX Infusion software. All software is available as a download from www.line6.com/software Spider IV 15 and 30 are not compatible with the updates.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Line 6

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter

...