Musikmesse 2010: Adam Audio launches AX-Series monitors

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE : Adam Audio, a world market leader in the field of professional monitoring and home speaker systems is announcing the launch of the new AX-Series at the Prolight + Sound 2010. The four new monitors feature the company's highly acclaimed X-ART tweeter, new woofers and amplifiers, and completely re-designed speaker cabinets.

The AX-Series

The AX-Series includes four high performance systems, ranging from the ultra-compact and fully professional A3X, to the high performance A5X, A7X and A8X systems.

The X-ART tweeter is more efficient (96dB/W/m) and handles higher SPLs along with a frequency response up to 50kHz. All AX-Series woofers and amplifiers have also been re-engineered from scratch, with larger voice-coils and more powerful amplifiers for greater linear excursion and more output. The redesigned cabinets all feature twin bass reflex ports.

The A3X

Adam's smallest monitor, the A3X, is ideal for applications where space is limited such as desktop and other home monitoring situations. Already being hailed for its exceptional imaging and accuracy from a speaker so small (9.9"H x 5.9"W x 7.2"D and 10 lbs), the A3X is equipped with the unmatched X-ART tweeter for clear sound reproduction, a 4.5" mid/low frequency driver with a very light but stiff carbon fiber diaphragm for absolute transparency, and two highly efficient 25-watt amplifiers to power each driver.

As with the A5X, the A3X also features Stereolink, a pair of additional RCA connectors allowing the user to connect both speakers with a single cable so that the volume for both speakers can be controlled from the gain control of either speaker.

The A5X

One of our most popular speakers, the A5, has now been reborn as the A5X with the proprietary X-ART tweeter, a 5.5" mid/woofer to reproduce frequencies below 2.5kHz and twice the power. The speaker diaphragm is made from ultra-rigid and lightweight Carbon/Rohacell/Glass fibre, which prevents break up resonances and produces a dynamic sound.

Two 50-watt amps drive each of the speakers directly and the speakers feature 110dB max peak SPL per pair. Like other AX systems, XLR and RCA connectors are provided along with a five-year warranty.

The A7X

Succeeding the critically acclaimed ADAM A7 is the new A7X. It features the X-ART tweeter, a newly designed 7" mid/woofer featuring a larger 1.5" voice coil.

A 50W A/B amp drives the X-ART tweeter, while a leading edge 100-watt Pulse Width Modulation amp drives the mid/woofer. The front panel includes a power switch and a control for the volume that retains the volume setting independently from the on/off switch.

On the rear panel are several additional controls: a gain for the high frequencies (± 4dB) and two shelf filters for high and low frequencies. To ensure greater compatibility, there are both XLR (balanced) and RCA (unbalanced) connectors.

The A8X

The A8X is equipped with the X-ART tweeter and an 8.5" carbon/Rohacell/fiberglass mid/woofer that combine seamlessly to produce a very deep yet exceptionally tight bass response.

Like the other AX-Series models, the upper corners of the A8X are bevelled to minimise reflections. The large, double bass reflex tubes on the front have been specifically designed to match the mid/woofer and its large voice coil.

With a 50-watt amplifier for the tweeter and a 150-watt amplifier for the mid/woofer, the A8X has more than enough power for any applications. Other features include a tweeter gain control and 2 shelf filters on the rear panel, an expansive frequency response of 38Hz - 50kHz, XLR & RCA connectors, 120dB max peak SPL per pair and a 5-year warranty.

ADAM Audio at Prolight + Sound 2010

All models of the new AX-Series as well as the S5X-H, one of ADAM's new main monitors, will be showcased at the Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt/Germany (March 24-27, 2010). Also, the whole range of the SX-Series up to the S4X will be presented.

