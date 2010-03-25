Musikmesse 2010: Numark M6 USB DJ mixer unveiled

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ technology, announces M6 USB, its new four-channel USB DJ mixer. Numark will introduce M6 USB at the Musikmesse, in its stand, B45 in Hall 5.1. Held March 24 - 27, 2010 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Musikmesse is the world's largest fair for musical instruments, live music and the music business.

M6 USB enables virtually any DJ to step up to a four-channel mixer. This club-style design not only works with any standard audio sources, but it also has a USB computer connection. When connected to a DJ's Mac or PC, the plug-and-play connection enables DJs to mix in audio in from music-player software and record their set into virtually any audio recording application.

DJs will enjoy a complete range of performance essentials in M6 USB, including three-band EQ and LED metering per channel, a replaceable, assignable crossfader with slope control and balanced outputs. In addition, M6 USB features a dedicated XLR microphone channel and a secondary mic input on channel four.

"M6 USB gives DJs the flexibility of four channels and the power of USB," said Chris Roman, Product Manager, Numark. M6 USB will be available from musical instrument and DJ retailers in Q3 2010.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Numark

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter