Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010: Day Two highlights

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: While day one of Europe's biggest music equipment trade show was all about the synths - Korg's monotron and Roland's GAIA SH-01 and Lucina AX-09 models all triggered the 'want one now' impulse - day two has seen us getting acquainted with more of the most desirable new (and old) guitars on show in Frankfurt.
As well as tours of the Gibson and Ibanez stands, we've been having a browse at Fender's new American Deluxe range. And speaking of Fender, you'll have to wipe the drool from your keyboard as you check out Eric Clapton's Blackie and Stevie Ray Vaughan's Lenny Strats in pictures.
Of course, tech and drum fans are well catered for too - bookmark and keeping checking our Frankfurt Musikmesse Ultimate Guide and follow us on Twitter and Facebook and you'll never be far away from the latest Musikmesse happenings.
But we digress: here's the nutshell version of day two…
Musikmesse 2010: Day Two highlights
Fender's American Deluxe series on video
A closer look at the new-for-2010 Strats and Teles
Marshall's grand unveiling of Natal Drums on video
Having conquered the amp world, Marshall takes on percussion
Marshall's Natal Drums in action!
Give them a look and a listen
3 GAIA SH-01 videos from Roland
20 minutes of synth footage to get your teeth into
Ibanez Limited Edition guitars in pictures
Possibly the most colourful axe stand in Frankfurt
Clapton's Blackie and SRV's Lenny in pictures
The closest you'll get to these two iconic Strats
The Gibson stand in pictures
Including the Slash Appetite Les Paul
Numark M6 USB DJ mixer unveiled
Four-channel mixer that can hook up to your computer
NEXT: more highlights from Musikmesse 2010
VirSyn Matrix 2 vocoder gets new filters
Including one inspired by Sennheiser's VSM 201
Steinberg announces free 5.5 Update for Cubase 5
Improved resource handling for multicore computers
Alesis announces iO2 Express audio interface
Another 2-in/2-out USB offering
Spectrasonics updates Omnisphere and Trilian
Power synth and bass module hit v1.3
Line 6 launches XD-series digital wireless microphone systems
Ease-of-use and interference-free performance promised
Hercules provides new details about its DJ Console Mk4
Portable 2-deck DJ controller with built-in audio