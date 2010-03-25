Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010: Day Two highlights

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: While day one of Europe's biggest music equipment trade show was all about the synths - Korg's monotron and Roland's GAIA SH-01 and Lucina AX-09 models all triggered the 'want one now' impulse - day two has seen us getting acquainted with more of the most desirable new (and old) guitars on show in Frankfurt.

As well as tours of the Gibson and Ibanez stands, we've been having a browse at Fender's new American Deluxe range. And speaking of Fender, you'll have to wipe the drool from your keyboard as you check out Eric Clapton's Blackie and Stevie Ray Vaughan's Lenny Strats in pictures.

But we digress: here's the nutshell version of day two…

Musikmesse 2010: Day Two highlights

Fender's American Deluxe series on video

A closer look at the new-for-2010 Strats and Teles

Marshall's grand unveiling of Natal Drums on video

Having conquered the amp world, Marshall takes on percussion

Marshall's Natal Drums in action!

Give them a look and a listen

3 GAIA SH-01 videos from Roland

20 minutes of synth footage to get your teeth into

Ibanez Limited Edition guitars in pictures

Possibly the most colourful axe stand in Frankfurt

Clapton's Blackie and SRV's Lenny in pictures

The closest you'll get to these two iconic Strats

The Gibson stand in pictures

Including the Slash Appetite Les Paul

Numark M6 USB DJ mixer unveiled

Four-channel mixer that can hook up to your computer

VirSyn Matrix 2 vocoder gets new filters

Including one inspired by Sennheiser's VSM 201

Steinberg announces free 5.5 Update for Cubase 5

Improved resource handling for multicore computers

Alesis announces iO2 Express audio interface

Another 2-in/2-out USB offering

Spectrasonics updates Omnisphere and Trilian

Power synth and bass module hit v1.3

Line 6 launches XD-series digital wireless microphone systems

Ease-of-use and interference-free performance promised

Hercules provides new details about its DJ Console Mk4

Portable 2-deck DJ controller with built-in audio