Musikmesse 2017: D'Addario releases Balanced Tension Nickel Bronze acoustic and NYXL pedal steel guitar strings

MUSIKMESSE 2017: D'Addario has announced new string offerings, expanding its Balanced Tension range to include Nickel Bronze acoustic strings, while pedal steel players can now get NYXLs.

The Nickel Bronze Balanced Tension sets are designed to provide an even feel across all six strings, while their nickel plating promises “unrivalled clarity”.

D'Addario's NYXL Pedal Steel strings, meanwhile, offer improved tuning stability and increased break resistance, plus resilience to pitch bending - handy for pedal steel players.

Nickel Bronze Balanced Tension strings are available from April in .012-.052 and .0135-.056 gauges for £13.20. NYXL Pedal Steel strings are also available from April in .011-.038 and .012-.038 gauges for £21.90. See D'Addario for more info.