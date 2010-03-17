Musikmesse 2010: SPL DrumXchanger to make its debut

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: By inventing level-independent dynamic processing in the 1990's, SPL provided the foundation for all transient processing tools.

They have once again resorted to this proven and tested technology to develop their latest software tool: the DrumXchanger, a plug-in that can replace drum sounds in multitrack sessions irrespective of their level. According to SPL, it works in real time and replaces samples phase-accurately in the original signal.

DrumXchanger uses the Transient Designer technology for drum hit recognition rather than sound creation. Hence, all drum hits, including the faintest ghost notes, are faithfully recognized regardless of their dynamic level.

The samples can be mixed with the original sound and there is also a ducking function available, which only reduces the level of the original drum hit itself without affecting the ambience around it.

Two Transient Designers included!

Besides the basic functions to process the original and sample signals, DrumXchanger includes two fully operational Transient Designer processors, as well as high-pass and low-pass filters for the original, sampled and output signals.

All samples can be pitch-shifted one octave above or below in real time, while a delay control allows precise sample replacement.

Sample Library

SPL included a basic library with high-quality 24 bit/96 kHz samples. The library, created exclusively with SPL's preamps and processors, includes three drum kits with one snare, one bass drum and four toms each. Every multisample is made up of up to 80 sounds in sixteen dynamic levels and five variations.

Furthermore, users have the possibility to load their own WAV samples; the creation and import of multisamples, as well as the implementation of MIDI (In/Out) capabilities, are in the planning.

Pricing and availability

DrumXchanger will be available for a suggested retail price of $449 USD (299 EUR), excl. VAT. The native version includes RTAS, VST and AU support for Mac and PC. As part of the product launch campaign, SPL is planning to offer some special deals, which include discounts to owners of the Transient Designer plug-in.

The DrumXchanger beta version will be presented at the Musikmesse in Frankfurt from the 24th to the 27th of March, 2010. Release of the final version will be announced at the show. You can find the SPL stand (B82) in Hall 5.1.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit http://www.spl.info/

