Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010: Day Three highlights

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: Having been charging round Europe's biggest music equipment trade show for 48 hours already (check out what we saw on Days One and Two), you might have suspected that MusicRadar had shot its Musikmesse bolt.
But not a bit of it. Our legs may be tired and our cameras' SD cards fit to burst, but still the new product reports and galleries come. The quantity may have dropped slightly, but check out the quality…
Musikmesse 2010: Day Three highlights
From The Basement
Frankfurt's weirdest in pictures (including a drum kit made of records - really)
International Vintage Show highlights gallery
More hardcore guitar porn in pictures
New Yamaha electric guitars and basses in pictures
New Pacifica, SG and BB bass models
Da Fact unveils Karlax, "the ultimate controller"
It's spoiling for a fight with the Eigenharp Alpha
Da Fact Karlax controller in pictures
See it from every angle
Radikal announces Accelerator synth
The Spectralis manufacturer's new instrument