Musikmesse 2010: VOX AGA150 Acoustic Guitar Amplifier

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: The new flagship of the VOX acoustic amp line - the AGA150 - delivers an impressive 150 Watts of power and features an all new tweeter to satisfy the most demanding acoustic guitar musician in almost any scenario.

Acoustic instrument amplifier featuring two channels: Normal and Tube Pre

Each channel offers two inputs: Guitar (phone) and Mic (XLR)

Lo‐Z and Hi‐Z level switch on each input; Mic inputs can provide phantom power

Tube Pre channel is equipped with a 12AU7 vacuum tube, producing a warm and natural sound

Three‐band EQ on each channel: Bass, Middle, Treble

COLOR feature provides convenient single‐knob control of the overall sound, emphasizing a wide range of performance techniques from picking arpeggios to strumming chords

High quality effects are provided for each channel; selectable Chorus and variable Reverb

Anti‐Feedback control suppresses acoustic feedback

Two‐way speaker system features a full‐range VOX 6.5" speaker plus a separate tweeter

Using a power amp module provided by Bang & Olufsen ICE Power a/s, the AGA150 produces a super clean and powerful sound

Stereo mini‐jack MP3/CD input for jamming along, or for use as a portable PA system

DI output (balanced XLR) is available for using the AGA with a larger sound system; a tuner output is also provided.

Optional VFS2 provides footswitch control of the Effect Bypass and All Mute features

Two-channel acoustic amp

Ideal for the acoustic performer, the AGA Series of VOX Acoustic Guitar Amplifiers is now led by the new AGA150. Rippling with power, this 150 Watt acoustic guitar amp is designed to perfectly project the subtle resonances and sweet, mellow tones of an acoustic instrument. Each of the two channels (Normal and Tube Pre) is equipped with a standard guitar input, as well as a microphone input with selectable phantom power. An electroacoustic guitar or mic can be connected to each channel, making this the perfect amp for a singer-instrumentalist.

An additional Lo-Z / Hi-Z switch on each input accommodates a variety of signal levels.

12AU7 vacuum tube preamp

The Tube Pre channel preamp features a 12AU7 (ECC82) dual-triode vacuum tube, imparting your guitar or vocal sound with the roundness and warmth so distinctive of the vacuum tube sound.

COLOR function and on-board effects add convenient control

In addition to Bass, Middle, and Treble tone controls, each channel provides an effective COLOR control. Working in harmony with the traditional EQ, the COLOR knob allows you to quickly shift the tonal response to match your performance. This additional control accommodates a broad variety of sounds ranging from thick and robust to sparkling and clean. Choose the perfect setting for any performance technique, whether it's rapid-fire arpeggios or solid strumming. A full complement of effects is also available on each channel. The Chorus effect is selectable via a switch; the Reverb can be added in any amount using the Reverb knob. The AGA150 is all you need to complete your sound.

Versatile design offers the right connections for any situation

The AGA150 provides stereo line inputs that can accept the signal from a keyboard or other musical instrument - even a multi-track recorder. Use the AUX input and connect an MP3 player or other audio source to enjoy a jam session. The DI (balanced XLR) output offers a convenient way to send your sound to a larger PA system without using a direct box, and still allowing the AGA150 to control your mix. The Tuner output is always active, even when the main output is muted for silent tuning between songs and sets. The Anti-Feedback control minimizes acoustic feedback, making the AGA150 a good choice as a stage monitor. The optional VFS2 provides footswitch control of the Effect Bypass or All Mute functions, offering great flexibility during a live performance.

AGA150 Specifications

Output Power: 150 Watts RMS into 4 Ohms

Speakers: 6.5" full-range custom speaker1 x 1" Dome type tweeter

Channels: Normal, Tube Pre (12AU7 Vacuum Tube)

Channel Inputs: Guitar (¼" phone),Mic (Balanced XLR) with selectable ±15 Volt phantom power, Lo-Z / Hi-Z gain switch

Channel Preamp Controls: Volume, Bass, Middle, Treble, Color

Channel Effect Controls: Reverb, Chorus (Switch)

Master Controls: Anti-Feedback, Master, All Mute (switch)

Master Inputs: Line In (Left, Right) ¼" phone,AUX In (Stereo) " mini phone jack,VFS2 Footswitch jack

Master Outputs: DI Direct Out (Balanced XLR), Tuner Output (¼" Phone)

Power Source: AC, local voltage

Power Consumption: 48W (TBC)

Dimensions (W x D x H): 373 x 262 x 331 mm / 14. 68" x 10.31" x 13.03" (TBC)

Weight: 10.3 kg / 22.71 lbs (TBC)

Accessory: Power cord

Optional Item: VFS2 Dual Foot Switch

*Specifications and features are subject to change without notice.

Price: £TBC Availability: June 2010

