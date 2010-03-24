Musikmesse 2010: Line 6 releases POD X3 V2.0 software

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, the industry leader in digital modelling technology for music-creation products, announced today the release of POD® X3 V2.0, a free software update that delivers a collection of additional effects to all Line 6 POD X3 products.

"The free software update lets POD X3 users expand their sonic palettes," said Mike Murphy, POD Product Category Manager at Line 6. "It includes a host of incredible new effects including a guitar-based vocoder, which is unique to POD in the multi-effect category."

POD X3 V2.0 delivers 12 additional, fully adjustable effect models to all POD X3 products, including POD X3, POD X3 Live, and POD X3 Pro. The update increases the effect model count of each product to a generous 110.

A wide variety of effects are available through the update, including a number of tremolos, shifters, phasers, a delay and an inspiring vocoder. Each effect model is based on a sought-after stompbox or piece of classic rack gear.

POD X3 V2.0 isn't the first model-count boosting software update to be released by Line 6. Other free updates include M13 v2, which adds over 20 effect models and more to M13 Stompbox Modeler multi-effect pedal, and Spider® IV v1.04, which adds a collection of artist-created tone presets to Spider IV guitar amplifiers.

POD X3 V2.0 is available now. To download, please visit the download page at Line 6

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Line 6

