Line 6's Darrell Smith and one of the new Tyler Variax guitars

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: Line 6 announced a range of brand new Variax guitars with magnetic pickups alongside guitar modelling and custom tunings, featuring designs by boutique electric guitar guru James Tyler.

Here, Line 6's Darrell Smith and Rich Rankin talk through the new models on video. Check it out and visit James Tyler Variax for more.