CM Plugins: Full list of our exclusive free VST/AU plugin instruments and effects

INSTRUMENTS
Freestyle CM
- Host your CM Plugins with this VST/AU plugin chainer
- Developer: New Sonic Arts
- Split, layer and combines VST instruments via drag & drop
- Use as a VST host in Logic
- Full info/spec
- Watch video
StiX CM
- Three-oscillator Drum synth and sequencer plugin (AU/VST)
- Developer: XILS-lab
- Packed with sound and sequence patches to get you started
- Available with: CM244
- Read full info/spec
- Watch video
AutoTonic CM
- MIDI manipulator that helps you to stay in key
- Developer: AutoTonic
- Switch scales with the black notes, play with the white notes
- Standalone operation, sits between your controller and DAW
- Available with: CM240
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
B-Step CM
- Advanced step sequencer for riffs, chords and beats
- Developer: Monoplugs
- Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM234
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Bazille CM
- Monster modular synth
- Developer: u-he
- Formats: PC VST, Mac VST/AU
- Available with: CM232 onwards
- Watch Video
Enkl CM
- Fun and versatile synth with plenty of articulation
- Developer: Klevgränd
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM227 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
Nora CM
- Three-octave arpeggiator with programmable velocities
- Developer: Squaredheads
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM225 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
Grooove CM
- Clever drum sampler - interpolates between two loaded samples for each instrument
- Developer: brunsandspork
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM223 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
vielklang 2 CM
- Pitch-correct and retune audio signals
- Developer: zplane
- Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM220
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
miniBit CM
- One-oscillator chiptune synth
- Developer: AudioThing
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM218 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Bass Engine CM
- Heavyweight bass ROMpler
- Developer: DopeVST
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM217 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Beat Machine CM
- Drum ROMpler featuring samples breaks and level controls
- Developer: DopeVST
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM214 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
XILS 3 CM
- Modular synthesiser based on the EMS VCS 3
- Developer: XILS-lab
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM211 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Cream CM
- Advanced arpeggiator with a musical talent
- Developer: Kirnu
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM210 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Einklang CM
- Powerful morphing instrument
- Developer: Eisenberg
- Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM208 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Enzyme CM
- Powerful instrument with scanned synthesis engine
- Developer: Humanoid Sound Systems
- Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM203 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Aalto CM
- Synth with patchable modulation, complex oscillator, and more
- Developer: Madrona Labs
- Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM191 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Cableguys Curve 2 CM
- Synth with customisable waveshapes
- Developer: Cableguys
- Formats: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU/RTAS (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM188 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
SynthMaster CM
- Incredible synth with wave-scanning oscillators
- Developer: KV331 Audio
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM186 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
RG-Muted CM
- Muted rhythm guitar instrument
- Developer: Rob Papen
- Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit), PC/Mac RTAS (32-bit)
- Available with: CM185 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
XFadeLooper CM
- Crossfade looping sampler
- Developer: Expert Sleepers
- Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM180 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
ADM CM
- Retro step-sequencing virtual drum machine
- Developer: AudioRealism
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM178 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Dune CM
- Powerful synth with advanced modulation capabilities
- Developer: Synapse Audio
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM177 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
PolyKB II CM
- Player-style analogue instrument with 185 patches
- Developer: XILS-lab
- Formats: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM173 onwards
- Watch video
Cumulus
- Loop-based glitch sampler
- Developer: Loomer
- Formats: PC VST/RTAS/Standalone (32-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS/Standalone (32-bit)
- Available with: CM170 onwards
Alchemy Player CM
- Patch-packed synth with a beautiful sound
- Developer: Camel Audio
- Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM164 onwards
- Watch video
Plucked String
- Specialised plucked string synthesiser
- Developer: Synapse Audio
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM159 onwards
ZebraCM
- Powerful hybrid synth with incredible sound
- Developer: u-he
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
RhinoCM
- Amazing hybrid synth with cool FM capabilities
- Developer: Big Tick
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM153 onwards
- Watch video
AlphaCM
- Subtractive synth with ring and amp modulation
- Developer: LinPlug
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM107 onwards
- Watch video
CM-505
- Analogue drum synthesis made easy
- Developer: LinPlug
- Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM61 onwards
EFFECTS
Litote CM
- Madcap granular plugin for sonic transformation
- Developer: Inear Display
- Available from: CM247
- Read full spec/info
- Watch video
FreMo
- Frequency and ring modulation with pitch follower
- Developer: HoRNet
- Available from: CM248
- Watch video
Ignite VST Areena
- Algorithmic reverb – full version worth $49
- Developer: Ignite VST
- Available from: CM246
- Read full spec/info
- Watch video
AF2-10 CM
- Analogue-flavour four-band graphical EQ
- Developer: OvertoneDSP
- Available from: CM243
- Read full info/spec
- Watch video
Maximal 2 CM
The Orb CM
- Morphing formant filter with choice of vowel sounds
- Developer: AudioThing
- Available from CM241
- Read info/full spec
- Watch video
Pink CM
- Analogue-modelled EQ from the effects-sampling professionals
- Developer: Acustica Audio
- Formats: VST/AU/AAX
- Available with: CM239 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
Panagement CM
- Versatile stereo toolkit with width, distance, mono-to-stereo, binaural panning and goniometer
- Developer: Auburn Sounds
- Formats: VST/AU
- Available with: CM238 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
U530 CM
- Tasty valve amplifier based on the ENGL E530 preamp
- Developer: Mercuriall
- Formats: VST/AU/AAX
- Available with: CM237 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
PSP cmDelay
- Hugely versatile modulated tape delay effect
- Developer:PSP Audioware
- Formats: VST/AU/AAX/RTAS
- Available with: CM235 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
Vice One
- Compressor with Analog and Digital modes of operation
- Developer: Ignite VST
- Formats: PC VST (64-bit), Mac AU/VST (64-bit)
- Available with: CM233 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
DeeMonitor
- Get virtual speakers and mix-checking functions in this utility plugin
- Developer: Dotec-Audio
- Formats: PC VST, Mac AU/VST
- Available with: CM231 onwards
- Watch Video
Frontier
- Take your dynamics into new realms with this self-adaptive mixing/mastering limiter
- Developer: D16 Group
- Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX
- Available with: CM230 onwards
- Watch Video
TS-1 CM
- Punch above your weight with this flavoursome transient shaper
- Developer: Audiority
- Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX
- Available with: CM229 onwards
- Watch Video
Graffio CM
- Distort your signals via Saturator, Exciter and Bitcrusher modules
- Developer: HoRNet
- Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX/RTAS
- Available with: CM228 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
Sibalance CM
- Professional de-esser/de-harsher with multiple modes of operation
- Developer:ToneBoosters
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM224 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
BassAmp CM
- Virtual bass amp inspired by Ampeg - Drive, EQ and choice of cabs
- Developer: Audio Assault
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM224 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
Agent CM
- Host your own VST/AU plugins, create custom effects chains and design your own interface
- Developer: Nyrv Systems
- Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM222 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
CrossDr CM
- Three independent bands to drive, warp and crush audio signals
- Developer: Tek'it Audio
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM221 onwards
- Watch Video
- Read Full Spec
SunRuys CM
- Featureful mixing and mastering compressor
- Developer: audioD3CK
- Formats: PC VST/AAX/RTAS (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX/RTAS (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM219 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
6X-500 CM
- Analogue-modelled preamp with EQ controls
- Developer: Lindell Plugins
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
- Available with: CM218 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Scope
- Three-in-one analysis toolkit - oscilloscope, spectrum analyser and stereo phase meter
- Developer: Vengeance-Sound
- Formats: PC VST2/VST3/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST2/VST3/AU/AAX (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM216 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
SideWidener
- Make mono tracks stereo without introducing phase issues
- Developer: Joey Sturgis Tones & Boz Digital Labs
- Formats: PC VST2/VST3/AAX/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac VST2/VST3/AU/AAX/RTAS (32/64-bit),
- Available with: CM215 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
DrumShaper
- Exclusive, easy-to-use drum mixing plugin
- Developer: HoRNet
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM214 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
G8 CM
- Feature-packed gate plugin plus MIDI in/out control
- Developer: Unfiltered Audio
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM213 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
GrindMachine CM
- Guitar amp simulator with a crushing tone
- Developer: Audio Assault
- Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM212 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
STA Enhancer CM
- Dual-band valve-style exciter with five different modes
- Developer: Audiffex
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM209 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
ValveFilter CM
- Tasty analogue-style low-pass filter with valve drive stage
- Developer: AudioThing
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM207 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
CM Verb
- Gorgeous, easy-to-use algorithmic reverb
- Developer: Acon Digital
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM206 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
RP-Distort CM
- Powerful distortion, filtering, compression, widening and modulation
- Developer: Rob Papen
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM205 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Transector CM
- Flexible three-band transient shaper with advanced metering
- Developer: LVC-Audio
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM204 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Program EQ CM
- Vintage Pultec-style EQ
- Developer: OverTone DSP
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM203 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Barricade CM
- Mastering-grade peak limiter
- Developer: ToneBoosters
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM199 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Eurydice CM
- Insane semimodular multieffect
- Developer: Inear Display
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM198 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Snap
- Intelligent transient exc
- Developer: SKnote
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM197 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
PreMix CM
- Combined analogue-style tube saturator and Baxandall EQ
- Developer: Kuassa
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM196 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Spiral CM
- Colourful harmonic analyser
- Developer: Photosounder
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit), AAX (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM195 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
CM-COMP 87
- Punchy analogue-inspired compressor plugin
- Developer: eaReckon
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM194 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
WaveShaper CM
- Flexible waveshaping distortion plugin with oscilloscope
- Developer: Cableguys
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM192 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Hornet Fat-FET
- Vintage-style compressor with FET characteristics
- Developer: Hornet
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM190 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
Wolfram CM
- Multi-effect with modulation routing
- Developer: Subsonic Labs
- Format: PC VST/VST3 (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM187 onwards
- Watch video
- Full info/spec
CM-EQUA87
- Vintage-style EQ with analyser and tips
- Developer: eaReackon
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM184 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Satson CM
- Console channel emulation
- Developer: Sonimus
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM183 onwards
- Watch video
CM EQ Pack
- Two professional EQs, one multi-purpose and one linear phase
- Developer: DDMF
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM179 onwards
- Watch video
- Read full info/spec
Amplifikation CM
- Guitar effect with choice of cabinets and mic placement
- Developer: Kuassa
- Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM174 onwards
- Watch video
MHarmonizer CM
- Harmonizer/pitchshifter effect
- Developer: MeldaProduction
- Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM163 onwards
- Watch video
Philta CM
- Dual filter effect with notch and band-pass modes
- Developer: Vengeance-Sound
- Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM162 onwards
- Watch video
Reverberate CM
- Convolution reverb
- Developer: LiquidSonics
- Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM160 onwards
- Watch video
KR-Delay CM
- Dual delay lines with filters and sync ability
- Developer: KResearch
- Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM135 onwards
- Watch video
KR-Reverb CM
- Easy-to-use, algorithmic reverb effect
- Developer: KResearch
- Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM135 onwards
- Watch video
Artillery2 CM
- Multi-FX with internal sequencer
- Developer: Sugar Bytes
- Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
- Available with: CM132 onwards
- Watch video
FreqAnalyst CM
- Sophisticated stereo spectral analyser
- Developer: Blue Cat Audio
- Format: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM130 onwards
Ohmygod!
- Crazy resonant/comb filter
- Developer: Ohm Force
- Format: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)
- Available with: CM58 onwards
- Watch video