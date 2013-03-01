CM Plugins: Full list of our exclusive free VST/AU plugin instruments and effects

For general information on CM Plugins and how to get them, see the CM Plugins FAQ. To get the latest CM Plugins pack, get the latest issue of Computer Music.

INSTRUMENTS

Freestyle CM

Host your CM Plugins with this VST/AU plugin chainer

Developer: New Sonic Arts

Split, layer and combines VST instruments via drag & drop

Use as a VST host in Logic

Full info/spec

Watch video

StiX CM

Three-oscillator Drum synth and sequencer plugin (AU/VST)

Developer: XILS-lab

Packed with sound and sequence patches to get you started

Available with: CM244

Read full info/spec

Watch video

AutoTonic CM

MIDI manipulator that helps you to stay in key

Developer: AutoTonic

Switch scales with the black notes, play with the white notes

Standalone operation, sits between your controller and DAW

Available with: CM240

Watch video

Read full info/spec



B-Step CM

Advanced step sequencer for riffs, chords and beats

Developer: Monoplugs

Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)

Available with: CM234

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Bazille CM

Monster modular synth

Developer: u-he

Formats: PC VST, Mac VST/AU

Available with: CM232 onwards

Watch Video



Enkl CM

Fun and versatile synth with plenty of articulation

Developer: Klevgränd

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM227 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



Nora CM

Three-octave arpeggiator with programmable velocities

Developer: Squaredheads

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM225 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



Grooove CM

Clever drum sampler - interpolates between two loaded samples for each instrument

Developer: brunsandspork

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM223 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



vielklang 2 CM

Pitch-correct and retune audio signals

Developer: zplane

Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)

Available with: CM220

Watch video

Read full info/spec



miniBit CM

One-oscillator chiptune synth

Developer: AudioThing

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM218 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Bass Engine CM

Heavyweight bass ROMpler

Developer: DopeVST

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM217 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Beat Machine CM

Drum ROMpler featuring samples breaks and level controls

Developer: DopeVST

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM214 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



XILS 3 CM

Modular synthesiser based on the EMS VCS 3

Developer: XILS-lab

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM211 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Cream CM

Advanced arpeggiator with a musical talent

Developer: Kirnu

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM210 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Einklang CM

Powerful morphing instrument

Developer: Eisenberg

Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM208 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Enzyme CM

Powerful instrument with scanned synthesis engine

Developer: Humanoid Sound Systems

Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM203 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Aalto CM

Synth with patchable modulation, complex oscillator, and more

Developer: Madrona Labs

Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM191 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

Cableguys Curve 2 CM

Synth with customisable waveshapes

Developer: Cableguys

Formats: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac VST/AU/RTAS (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM188 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

SynthMaster CM

Incredible synth with wave-scanning oscillators

Developer: KV331 Audio

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM186 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

RG-Muted CM

Muted rhythm guitar instrument

Developer: Rob Papen

Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit), PC/Mac RTAS (32-bit)

Available with: CM185 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

XFadeLooper CM

ADM CM

Retro step-sequencing virtual drum machine

Developer: AudioRealism

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM178 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

Dune CM

Powerful synth with advanced modulation capabilities

Developer: Synapse Audio

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM177 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

PolyKB II CM

Player-style analogue instrument with 185 patches

Developer: XILS-lab

Formats: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM173 onwards

Watch video

Cumulus

Loop-based glitch sampler

Developer: Loomer

Formats: PC VST/RTAS/Standalone (32-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS/Standalone (32-bit)

Available with: CM170 onwards

Alchemy Player CM

Patch-packed synth with a beautiful sound

Developer: Camel Audio

Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM164 onwards

Watch video

Plucked String

Specialised plucked string synthesiser

Developer: Synapse Audio

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM159 onwards

ZebraCM

Powerful hybrid synth with incredible sound

Developer: u-he

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

RhinoCM

Amazing hybrid synth with cool FM capabilities

Developer: Big Tick

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM153 onwards

Watch video

AlphaCM

Subtractive synth with ring and amp modulation

Developer: LinPlug

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM107 onwards

Watch video

CM-505

Analogue drum synthesis made easy

Developer: LinPlug

Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM61 onwards

EFFECTS

Litote CM

Madcap granular plugin for sonic transformation

Developer: Inear Display

Available from: CM247

Read full spec/info

Watch video

FreMo

Frequency and ring modulation with pitch follower

Developer: HoRNet

Available from: CM248

Watch video

Ignite VST Areena

AF2-10 CM

Maximal 2 CM

The Orb CM

Morphing formant filter with choice of vowel sounds

Developer: AudioThing

Available from CM241

Read info/full spec

Watch video

Pink CM

Panagement CM

Versatile stereo toolkit with width, distance, mono-to-stereo, binaural panning and goniometer

Developer: Auburn Sounds

Formats: VST/AU

Available with: CM238 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec

U530 CM

Tasty valve amplifier based on the ENGL E530 preamp

Developer: Mercuriall

Formats: VST/AU/AAX

Available with: CM237 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec

PSP cmDelay

Hugely versatile modulated tape delay effect

Developer:PSP Audioware

Formats: VST/AU/AAX/RTAS

Available with: CM235 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec

Vice One

Compressor with Analog and Digital modes of operation

Developer: Ignite VST

Formats: PC VST (64-bit), Mac AU/VST (64-bit)

Available with: CM233 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec

DeeMonitor

Get virtual speakers and mix-checking functions in this utility plugin

Developer: Dotec-Audio

Formats: PC VST, Mac AU/VST

Available with: CM231 onwards

Watch Video

Frontier

Take your dynamics into new realms with this self-adaptive mixing/mastering limiter

Developer: D16 Group

Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX

Available with: CM230 onwards

Watch Video

TS-1 CM

Punch above your weight with this flavoursome transient shaper

Developer: Audiority

Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX

Available with: CM229 onwards

Watch Video

Graffio CM

Distort your signals via Saturator, Exciter and Bitcrusher modules

Developer: HoRNet

Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX/RTAS

Available with: CM228 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec

Sibalance CM

Professional de-esser/de-harsher with multiple modes of operation

Developer:ToneBoosters

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM224 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



BassAmp CM

Virtual bass amp inspired by Ampeg - Drive, EQ and choice of cabs

Developer: Audio Assault

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM224 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



Agent CM

Host your own VST/AU plugins, create custom effects chains and design your own interface

Developer: Nyrv Systems

Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)

Available with: CM222 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



CrossDr CM

Three independent bands to drive, warp and crush audio signals

Developer: Tek'it Audio

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM221 onwards

Watch Video

Read Full Spec



SunRuys CM

Featureful mixing and mastering compressor

Developer: audioD3CK

Formats: PC VST/AAX/RTAS (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX/RTAS (32/64bit)

Available with: CM219 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



6X-500 CM

Analogue-modelled preamp with EQ controls

Developer: Lindell Plugins

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)

Available with: CM218 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



Scope

Three-in-one analysis toolkit - oscilloscope, spectrum analyser and stereo phase meter

Developer: Vengeance-Sound

Formats: PC VST2/VST3/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST2/VST3/AU/AAX (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM216 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



SideWidener

Make mono tracks stereo without introducing phase issues

Developer: Joey Sturgis Tones & Boz Digital Labs

Formats: PC VST2/VST3/AAX/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac VST2/VST3/AU/AAX/RTAS (32/64-bit),

Available with: CM215 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

DrumShaper

Exclusive, easy-to-use drum mixing plugin

Developer: HoRNet

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM214 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

G8 CM

Feature-packed gate plugin plus MIDI in/out control

Developer: Unfiltered Audio

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM213 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec



GrindMachine CM

Guitar amp simulator with a crushing tone

Developer: Audio Assault

Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM212 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

STA Enhancer CM

Dual-band valve-style exciter with five different modes

Developer: Audiffex

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM209 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

ValveFilter CM

Tasty analogue-style low-pass filter with valve drive stage

Developer: AudioThing

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM207 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

CM Verb

Gorgeous, easy-to-use algorithmic reverb

Developer: Acon Digital

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM206 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

RP-Distort CM

Powerful distortion, filtering, compression, widening and modulation

Developer: Rob Papen

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM205 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Transector CM

Flexible three-band transient shaper with advanced metering

Developer: LVC-Audio

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM204 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Program EQ CM

Vintage Pultec-style EQ

Developer: OverTone DSP

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM203 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Barricade CM

Mastering-grade peak limiter

Developer: ToneBoosters

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM199 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Eurydice CM

Insane semimodular multieffect

Developer: Inear Display

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM198 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Snap

Intelligent transient exc

Developer: SKnote

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM197 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

PreMix CM

Combined analogue-style tube saturator and Baxandall EQ

Developer: Kuassa

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM196 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Spiral CM

Colourful harmonic analyser

Developer: Photosounder

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit), AAX (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM195 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

CM-COMP 87

Punchy analogue-inspired compressor plugin

Developer: eaReckon

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM194 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

WaveShaper CM

Flexible waveshaping distortion plugin with oscilloscope

Developer: Cableguys

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM192 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Hornet Fat-FET

Vintage-style compressor with FET characteristics

Developer: Hornet

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM190 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

Wolfram CM

Multi-effect with modulation routing

Developer: Subsonic Labs

Format: PC VST/VST3 (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM187 onwards

Watch video

Full info/spec

CM-EQUA87

Vintage-style EQ with analyser and tips

Developer: eaReackon

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM184 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

Satson CM

Console channel emulation

Developer: Sonimus

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM183 onwards

Watch video

CM EQ Pack

Two professional EQs, one multi-purpose and one linear phase

Developer: DDMF

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM179 onwards

Watch video

Read full info/spec

Amplifikation CM

Guitar effect with choice of cabinets and mic placement

Developer: Kuassa

Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM174 onwards

Watch video

MHarmonizer CM

Harmonizer/pitchshifter effect

Developer: MeldaProduction

Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM163 onwards

Watch video

Philta CM

Dual filter effect with notch and band-pass modes

Developer: Vengeance-Sound

Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM162 onwards

Watch video

Reverberate CM

Convolution reverb

Developer: LiquidSonics

Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM160 onwards

Watch video

KR-Delay CM

Dual delay lines with filters and sync ability

Developer: KResearch

Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM135 onwards

Watch video

KR-Reverb CM

Easy-to-use, algorithmic reverb effect

Developer: KResearch

Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM135 onwards

Watch video

Artillery2 CM

Multi-FX with internal sequencer

Developer: Sugar Bytes

Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

Available with: CM132 onwards

Watch video

FreqAnalyst CM

Sophisticated stereo spectral analyser

Developer: Blue Cat Audio

Format: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)

Available with: CM130 onwards

