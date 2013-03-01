More

CM Plugins: Full list of our exclusive free VST/AU plugin instruments and effects

INSTRUMENTS

Freestyle CM

StiX CM

AutoTonic CM

  • MIDI manipulator that helps you to stay in key
  • Developer: AutoTonic
  • Switch scales with the black notes, play with the white notes
  • Standalone operation, sits between your controller and DAW
  • Available with: CM240
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec


B-Step CM


Bazille CM

  • Monster modular synth
  • Developer: u-he
  • Formats: PC VST, Mac VST/AU
  • Available with: CM232 onwards
  • Watch Video


Enkl CM

  • Fun and versatile synth with plenty of articulation
  • Developer: Klevgränd
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
  • Available with: CM227 onwards
  • Watch Video
  • Read Full Spec


Nora CM


Grooove CM

  • Clever drum sampler - interpolates between two loaded samples for each instrument
  • Developer: brunsandspork
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
  • Available with: CM223 onwards
  • Watch Video
  • Read Full Spec


vielklang 2 CM


miniBit CM


Bass Engine CM


Beat Machine CM


XILS 3 CM


Cream CM


Einklang CM


Enzyme CM


Aalto CM

Cableguys Curve 2 CM

SynthMaster CM

RG-Muted CM

XFadeLooper CM

ADM CM

Dune CM

PolyKB II CM

  • Player-style analogue instrument with 185 patches
  • Developer: XILS-lab
  • Formats: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM173 onwards
  • Watch video

Cumulus

  • Loop-based glitch sampler
  • Developer: Loomer
  • Formats: PC VST/RTAS/Standalone (32-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS/Standalone (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM170 onwards

Alchemy Player CM

  • Patch-packed synth with a beautiful sound
  • Developer: Camel Audio
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM164 onwards
  • Watch video

Plucked String

  • Specialised plucked string synthesiser
  • Developer: Synapse Audio
  • Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM159 onwards

ZebraCM

  • Powerful hybrid synth with incredible sound
  • Developer: u-he
  • Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)

RhinoCM

  • Amazing hybrid synth with cool FM capabilities
  • Developer: Big Tick
  • Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM153 onwards
  • Watch video

AlphaCM

  • Subtractive synth with ring and amp modulation
  • Developer: LinPlug
  • Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM107 onwards
  • Watch video

CM-505

  • Analogue drum synthesis made easy
  • Developer: LinPlug
  • Formats: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM61 onwards

EFFECTS

Litote CM

FreMo

  • Frequency and ring modulation with pitch follower
  • Developer: HoRNet
  • Available from: CM248
  • Watch video

Ignite VST Areena

AF2-10 CM

Maximal 2 CM

The Orb CM

Pink CM

Panagement CM

U530 CM

PSP cmDelay

Vice One

DeeMonitor

  • Get virtual speakers and mix-checking functions in this utility plugin
  • Developer: Dotec-Audio
  • Formats: PC VST, Mac AU/VST
  • Available with: CM231 onwards
  • Watch Video

Frontier

  • Take your dynamics into new realms with this self-adaptive mixing/mastering limiter
  • Developer: D16 Group
  • Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX
  • Available with: CM230 onwards
  • Watch Video

TS-1 CM

  • Punch above your weight with this flavoursome transient shaper
  • Developer: Audiority
  • Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX
  • Available with: CM229 onwards
  • Watch Video

Graffio CM

  • Distort your signals via Saturator, Exciter and Bitcrusher modules
  • Developer: HoRNet
  • Formats: PC/Mac VST/AU/AAX/RTAS
  • Available with: CM228 onwards
  • Watch Video
  • Read Full Spec

Sibalance CM

  • Professional de-esser/de-harsher with multiple modes of operation
  • Developer:ToneBoosters
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
  • Available with: CM224 onwards
  • Watch Video
  • Read Full Spec


BassAmp CM


Agent CM

  • Host your own VST/AU plugins, create custom effects chains and design your own interface
  • Developer: Nyrv Systems
  • Formats: PC VST/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU/AAX (32/64bit)
  • Available with: CM222 onwards
  • Watch Video
  • Read Full Spec


CrossDr CM

  • Three independent bands to drive, warp and crush audio signals
  • Developer: Tek'it Audio
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64bit)
  • Available with: CM221 onwards
  • Watch Video
  • Read Full Spec


SunRuys CM


6X-500 CM


Scope

  • Three-in-one analysis toolkit - oscilloscope, spectrum analyser and stereo phase meter
  • Developer: Vengeance-Sound
  • Formats: PC VST2/VST3/AAX (32/64bit), Mac VST2/VST3/AU/AAX (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM216 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec


SideWidener

  • Make mono tracks stereo without introducing phase issues
  • Developer: Joey Sturgis Tones & Boz Digital Labs
  • Formats: PC VST2/VST3/AAX/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac VST2/VST3/AU/AAX/RTAS (32/64-bit),
  • Available with: CM215 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec

DrumShaper

  • Exclusive, easy-to-use drum mixing plugin
  • Developer: HoRNet
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM214 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec

G8 CM

  • Feature-packed gate plugin plus MIDI in/out control
  • Developer: Unfiltered Audio
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM213 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec


GrindMachine CM

  • Guitar amp simulator with a crushing tone
  • Developer: Audio Assault
  • Formats: PC VST (32/64bit), Mac VST/AU (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM212 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec

STA Enhancer CM

  • Dual-band valve-style exciter with five different modes
  • Developer: Audiffex
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM209 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

ValveFilter CM

  • Tasty analogue-style low-pass filter with valve drive stage
  • Developer: AudioThing
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM207 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

CM Verb

RP-Distort CM

  • Powerful distortion, filtering, compression, widening and modulation
  • Developer: Rob Papen
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM205 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

Transector CM

  • Flexible three-band transient shaper with advanced metering
  • Developer: LVC-Audio
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM204 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

Program EQ CM

Barricade CM

Eurydice CM

Snap

PreMix CM

  • Combined analogue-style tube saturator and Baxandall EQ
  • Developer: Kuassa
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM196 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

Spiral CM

CM-COMP 87

  • Punchy analogue-inspired compressor plugin
  • Developer: eaReckon
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM194 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

WaveShaper CM

  • Flexible waveshaping distortion plugin with oscilloscope
  • Developer: Cableguys
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM192 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

Hornet Fat-FET

  • Vintage-style compressor with FET characteristics
  • Developer: Hornet
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM190 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Full info/spec

Wolfram CM

CM-EQUA87

Satson CM

  • Console channel emulation
  • Developer: Sonimus
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM183 onwards
  • Watch video

CM EQ Pack

  • Two professional EQs, one multi-purpose and one linear phase
  • Developer: DDMF
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM179 onwards
  • Watch video
  • Read full info/spec

Amplifikation CM

  • Guitar effect with choice of cabinets and mic placement
  • Developer: Kuassa
  • Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM174 onwards
  • Watch video

MHarmonizer CM

  • Harmonizer/pitchshifter effect
  • Developer: MeldaProduction
  • Format: PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM163 onwards
  • Watch video

Philta CM

  • Dual filter effect with notch and band-pass modes
  • Developer: Vengeance-Sound
  • Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM162 onwards
  • Watch video

Reverberate CM

  • Convolution reverb
  • Developer: LiquidSonics
  • Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM160 onwards
  • Watch video

KR-Delay CM

  • Dual delay lines with filters and sync ability
  • Developer: KResearch
  • Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM135 onwards
  • Watch video

KR-Reverb CM

  • Easy-to-use, algorithmic reverb effect
  • Developer: KResearch
  • Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM135 onwards
  • Watch video

Artillery2 CM

  • Multi-FX with internal sequencer
  • Developer: Sugar Bytes
  • Format: PC VST (32-bit), Mac AU/VST (32-bit)
  • Available with: CM132 onwards
  • Watch video

FreqAnalyst CM

  • Sophisticated stereo spectral analyser
  • Developer: Blue Cat Audio
  • Format: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM130 onwards

Ohmygod!

  • Crazy resonant/comb filter
  • Developer: Ohm Force
  • Format: PC VST/RTAS (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST/RTAS (32/64-bit)
  • Available with: CM58 onwards
  • Watch video