Photosounder Spiral CM - free VST/AU/AAX analysis plugin for PC/Mac

Spiral CM is a brilliant harmonic visualisation plugin created for Computer Music by the boffins over at Photosounder.We're already big fans of their flagship spectral sound design toolPhotosounder, and their feature-packedSplineEQ(read our full review here).

Spiral CM colourfully plots incoming audio's harmonic content across a circular GUI, helping you deconstruct your sounds' musical and harmonic information. It's free with CM195.

Here's what you get in Spiral CM:

Visually deconstruct the harmonics of any audio signal

Colourful, intuitive interface

Precise note and frequency readouts

Handy Visualisation knob to increase or decrease the display's brightness

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit PC/Mac AAX

How to get Spiral CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download Spiral CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like Spiral CM, check out the full version of Spiral, which is on sale imminently!