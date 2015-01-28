FREE VST/AU drum processor: HoRNet DrumShaper

Achieving a well-balanced, commercial-standard drum mix is far more easily said than done - the sheer variety of drum sound sources, frequency imbalances, dynamic relationships and other countless considerations leave many confused and frustrated. Enter a new CM Plugin addition - an exclusive drum processing effect for PC and Mac, HoRNet's DrumShaper.

Don't let its compact form and streamlined interface fool you: under the hood, there's a professional EQ and compression algorithm taken from HoRNet's ChannelStrip Mk2. Beginners and pros will get awesome results with minimum fuss, thanks to the plugin's seven great preset algorithms. Find out more in our video tutorial above.

Features and uses:

Quick and easy drum processing solution

Seven preset EQ and compression algorithms

Apply equalisation via the Effect Amount knob

Push signal into the compression circuit using the Input Gain dial

Auto input and output gain for automatic levelling

Preset settings included as a text file with the plugin

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get DrumShaper:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 214 (CM214) and you can download DrumShaper right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like DrumShaper, you'd be wise to investigate its bigger brother, TrackShaper, which features 14 awesome preset settings for many track types beyond just drums. And, if you want even more tweakability over the pro-sounding EQ and compression algorithms, you can always check out ChannelStrip Mk2. Head to the HoRNet website for more.