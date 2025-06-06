"No complicated signal routing, no phase issues, no stress": Time Off Audio's Dime [ms] makes mid/side easy

Mid/side processing is a mixing and mastering technique that has a whole host of useful applications, from practical tasks such as targeted EQ and compression to more creative sound design effects.

The technique divides a stereo signal into 'mid' and 'side' channels, grouping all of its mono content (everything that's identical in the left and right channels) into its 'mid' channel and its stereo content (anything that's different across left and right channels) into its 'side' channel. The levels of both can then be adjusted individually and different kinds of processing can be applied to each channel.

While some plugins have a mid/side mode, which splits an incoming signal into mid and side portions within the plugin itself, many don't. That's why Time Off Audio has launched a new plugin host that enables you to conveniently employ mid/side processing with any of your existing plugin effects: Dime [ms].

Splitting a signal into mid and side channels, Dime [ms] lets you insert up to four VST3/AU plugins from your library into each channel for targeted processing, displaying the mid/side balance in real-time on its stereo width visualizer.

Solo buttons allow you to audition the processing being applied to each channel, and volume compensation can be applied with input/output gain controls. Up to 10 parameters from any hosted plugins can also be mapped to macros on Dime [ms]'s interface. Time Off Audio tell us that the plugin's efficient architecture means it introduces no added latency and is light on your CPU.

"From mixing and mastering to post-production and sound design, Dime [ms] lets you create your dream mid/side processing chains with ease," reads a statement from Time Off Audio. "No complicated signal routing, no phase issues, no stress."

While we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that what Dime [ms] does can be accomplished in most DAWs with a combination of stock plugins and crafty routing, Dime [ms] streamlines the process with a simple and convenient workflow, making it both quicker and easier to experiment with mid/side.

Available in AU/VST3/AAX formats, Dime [ms] is available now for an introductory price of $/€19 (RRP $/€29).

Find out more on Time Off Audio's website.