Einklang CM - Free VST/AU synth

Exclusive to Computer Music, Einklang CM is a fully-functional special version of Eisenberg's Einklang synth. The clever German developers have designed Einklang to follow a completely new paradigm of sound generation. It re-synthesises sounds by morphing between three user-definable, expertly crafted instruments, while at the same time giving you control over more conventional synthesis aspects such as loudness, timbre and modulation.

Thanks to the flexible nature of the unique triangular 'morph field' that controls the tone-blending process, Einklang CM can produce a near-unlimited palette of tones - from smooth pads, realistic brass, lush leads, dissonant rises, FX and much more. With a different tone colour loaded onto each corner of the morph field, you're ready to explore the sonic possibilities that this intriguing instrument has to offer. Check out our tutorial video for a taste of Einklang CM's potential.

Features and uses:

Powerful and innovative morphing synth instrument

Choice of 25 tone colours - classic synth sounds, bells, strings, brass, voices and more

Huge tonal palette - combine three tone colours via the intuitive 'morph field'

Disrupt the synth's harmonicity and increase dissonance for weird textures, rises and FX

Loudness and modulation controls

Emphasis upon performance and streamlined workflow

Assign MIDI controller numbers to all of the synth's parameters for hands-on control

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Einklang CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 208 (CM208) and you can download Einklang CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If the CM version of Einklang whets your sound-morphing appetite, then you can get 20% off the full Einklang Extended or Einklang RGB using the code shown on Einklang CM's startup screen. Make sure you head to Eisenberg's website and check out the other bundles available.