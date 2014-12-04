FREE PC/Mac guitar amp plugin - GrindMachine CM

Distortion comes in myriad forms, but the ultimate embodiment of high-gain, skull-exploding insanity can only be the towering amp stacks synonymous with rock and metal guitar. There are tons of guitar amp simulations out there, but the sheer number of controls, pedals amps and cabs that many present can make it a tedious chore to hit upon such truly mighty sounds... Enter GrindMachine CM, from DSP demons Audio Assault!

A superior source of rock solid guitar sounds, this all-new CM Plugin easily nails those killer tones in all their towering, monolithic glory, ready to slice straight through your mix. With emulations of five weighty amplifiers and ten similarly heavy speaker cabinets, you've got 50 combinations to explore. Shape the tone with the amps' knobs and tighten down-tuned guitars with the Djentbox overdrive pedal. It delivers terrific, mix-ready tones with minimum fuss, and is as easy to use as real guitar gear. See it in action in our video above!

Features and uses:

Five amplifiers and ten speaker cabinets give you 50 drive combinations

Djentbox overdrive pedal for down-tuned guitars

Useful knobs to tweak - Gain, Bass, Mid, Treble, Depth and Presence

Input noise gate

Output high-pass and low-pass filters

Cab bypass, in case you want to use your own cab emulation

Intuitive, streamlined interface - just like a real guitar amp!

Use it for rock, metal, pop, electronica... any time you need amp-style drive!

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get GrindMachine CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 212 (CM212) and you can download GrindMachine CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like GrindMachine CM, make sure you check out the full version of GrindMachine on Audio Assault's website - featuring 15 amps and 22 cabs. What's more, all Audio Assault plugins are half price until Christmas! Head to their website for more info.