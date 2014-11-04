XILS 3 CM - FREE VST/AU synth plugin

So how'd you like your very own virtual recreation of one of the most revered modular instruments ever created? Computer Music and the DSP-crazed boffins at XILS-lab have teamed up to bring you XILS 3 CM, an astonishingly accurate recreation of the legendary EMS VCS 2 synthesiser.

Based on the same synthesis engine developed for their incredible XILS 4 (which scored 9/10 in issue 209 of CM), this self-contained electronic music laboratory provides you with all you need to recreate the sounds of the future - as imagined by those mad scientists of yore! What's more, you'll be able to use the synth as a learning tool to master the art of modular synthesis by following along with our expert walkthroughs and video tutorials. There's even an extra-special 'Modular Track-Builder' feature, showing you how to create a modern modular-powered dancefloor track using only XILS 3 CM!

Features and uses:

Six oscillators (including saw, sine and triangle waves) grouped in three pairs

Self-oscillating low-pass filter with either 12dB, 18dB or 24dB/oct slope

Dual-mode envelope generator, switchable between trapezioid and regular ADSR modes

Noise generator

Oscillators can be used as LFOs or modulation sources

Flexible pin board matrix section for near-endless routing possibilities

Ring mod - multiply two oscillator signals for crazy metallic effects

Spring reverb module

Stereo chorus and delay sections

X/Y joystick - assign horizontal and vertical parameters for live tweaking

Virtual keyboard module with portamento, velocity sensitivity and aftertouch

MIDI Learn

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get XILS 3 CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 211 (CM211) and you can download XILS 3 CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like XILS 3 CM, be sure to check out XILS-lab's site for more of their fantastic synths, including the mental XILS 4 - essentially two VCS 3-alikes in one! It houses 12 oscillators, two multimode filters, four trapezioidal envelopes, five LFOs, polyphonic sequencer, effects and plenty more. Click here to head to the XILS-lab website.