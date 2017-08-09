FREE Granular Processing plugin with Computer Music 247

A rapidly rising force in music software, Inear Display have mad a name for themselves with an imaginative roster of plugins. Litote, released earlier this year, is a "granular exploration box" with which four signal processing engines – each comprising a granulator, resonator and diffusion delay – are blended using an automated X/Y pad.

Yours exclusively with issue 247 of Computer Music, Litote CM is a single-engine from the full Litote, opened up to give access to parameters that are hidden under the hood of the commercial version.

Features

Set the Grain Size between 20 and 500ms

Control the Grain Speed, Size and Level

Tweak Input, Output and Mix levels in the Global section

Use the Timbre Frequency control to adjust the network of all-pass filters

Timbre Feedback control to feed the all-pass filter bank back into itself

Introduce Jitter to randomise size, speed and level for each grain

If you love Litote CM, be sure to check out Inear Display's other products at ineardisplay.com – including their Ephemere percussion synth (8/10, cm237), Incipit delay (9/10, cm232), and Cruelle distortion module (8/10, cm236).