FREE EQ Plugin with Computer Music issue 243 – OverTone DSP AF2-10-CM

A British developer with a penchant for analogue modelling, OverTone DSP now boast a sizeable catalogue of classic EQ and dynamics emulation plugins. AF2-10-CM is the exclusive Computer Music edition of the company’s AF2-10 Graphical EQ plugin. All nine of the full version’s filter types are included, as are its slick, mouse-driven workflow and, most importantly, fantastic sound.

Check out the video above to get a feel for how AF2-10-CM handles its signal-shaping duties, and get the plugin for free with your print or digital copy of Computer Music issue 243.

Features

Four bands of analogue-modelled parametric EQ

Nine filter types selectable for each band

Tweak gain for each band by up to +/-24dB

Zooming display to get a closer look at your EQ curve

Flat and Clear buttons to reset plugin to different states

Resizeable plugin interface

Output Gain control for final levelling and compensation

Four factory presets and four user preset slots available

If you're into the sweet curves of AF2-10-CM, try out the full commercial version AF2-10, which adds six more frequency bands (making it up to ten in total) and a real-time FFT visual analyser (switchable between pre and post processing), while the bundled AF2-10M also throws in professional-quality pre/post VU, PPM and dBFS metering. The pair can be yours for £48, bought directly from the OverTone DSP website.