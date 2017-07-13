Computer Music issue 246 readers get a FREE VST/AU Reverb worth $49

We're incredibly proud of the many exclusive special edition instruments and effects in our CM Plugins suite, but what most excites us is when we get the opportunity to add a full, unmodified retail release to the list.

Available to buy for $49, but yours for free with issue 246 of Computer Music, Ignite VST's Areena is an algorithmic reverb plugin (VST/AU) for Mac and PC, with a refreshingly simple control set and a rich, characterful sound.

Features

AU/VST 64-bit plugin

Plate and Room algorithms for varied spatial characteristics

Reverb Size dial to set the decay length and artificial response size

Predelay increases the gap between the initial sound and its reflections

Bandwidth control to reduce high frequencies

Stereo Width parameter can monoise or narrow the reverb signal

Damping control to reduce the decay rate of high frequencies

Modulation smears the pitch of the reverb using a fixed LFO

Dry/Wet Mix to blend Areena signal or run on a send at fully wet

If you love Areena's impressive and deep sound, head to the Ignite VST website, where you'll find their other plugins, including their Heat Up 2 workstation and 808 Studio, as well as soundpacks and construction kits.

Areena is available for free with issue 246 of Computer Music magazine.